June 13, 2022 / 7:07 AM

Russia moves closer to capturing Severodonetsk in key Ukrainian battle

By Clyde Hughes
A man walks past a residential building damaged during shelling in Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk province of Ukraine on April 16. Russia has now moved closer to completely capturing the city, officials said. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- After weeks of intense fighting in the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, Moscow's manpower and weapons advantage have helped Russia to move even closer to capturing the municipality on Monday, officials said.

Severodonetsk, the last major eastern city still in Ukrainian control, is critical to Moscow's goal of successfully separating the Donbas region from Kyiv, Russia's major military goal in its months-long invasion of the country.

Regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said he expects the Russian army now to throw even more resources into Severodonetsk to secure the city, calling the situation for Ukrainian forces to hold on to the area "extremely difficult."

"Most likely, today or tomorrow, they will throw all reserves to capture the city," Haidai said, according to The New YorkTimes.

RELATED Amnesty Int'l accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

Eduard Basurin, a leader of the internationally unrecognized separatist Donetsk Peoples Republic in eastern Ukraine, issued a stark warning for Ukrainian fighters there Monday.

"They have two options: either follow the example of their colleagues and give up, or die," said Basurin, according to CNN. "They don't have any other option."

Haidai said about 500 civilians, including 40 children, are still sheltering at the city's Azot chemical plant, which remains under heavy bombardment "by large-caliber enemy artillery."

The British Defense Ministry said a 56-mile-long central sector of Russia's frontline in the Donbas lies to the west of the Siversky Donets River, near Severodonetsk.

"To achieve success in the current operational phase of its Donbas offensive, Russia is either going to have to complete ambitious flanking actions, or conduct assault river crossings," the ministry said.

"Ukrainian forces have often managed to demolish bridges before they withdraw, while Russia has struggled to put in place the complex coordination necessary to conduct successful, largescale river crossings under fire."

RELATED Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Moscow's bombardment throughout the country late Sunday in his nightly address, saying that Russian has fired more than 2,600 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the war in February.

He said Kyiv desperately need more Western artillery, including advanced anti-air weapons to defend itself.

"The supply of such systems was possible this year, last year and even earlier. Did we get them? No. Do we need them? Yes," Zelensky said, according to The Washington Post. "There have already been 2,606 affirmative answers to this question in the form of various Russian cruise missiles that have hit Ukrainian cities.

"These are lives that could have been saved; these are tragedies that could have been prevented if Ukraine had been listened to."

Stoltenberg calls Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid 'legitimate'

