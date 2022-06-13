Advertisement
World News
June 13, 2022 / 4:10 AM

Amnesty Int'l accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

By Darryl Coote
Lyubov Ivanovna Vlasenko, 70, (L) and her husband Gennady Ivanovich Sergeev, 74, eat lunch in the basement-turned bunker moments after Russian artillery landed approximately 800 meters away in the Pyatikhatki district, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Amnesty International on Monday accused Russia of committing war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, stating its military has used internationally banned cluster bombs and scatterable mines on populated residential areas.

The international human rights watch dog leveled the accusations against Russia in a new report focused on attacks targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that was home to 1.4 million prior to the war.

Advertisement

The city, located near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, came under attack when the Kremlin launched its invasion Feb. 24. It was bombarded for two months with artillery rounds and missiles, which were accompanied by a ground invasion with the aim to capture the city, an effort that Kyiv forces repelled in April.

According to the report, researchers documented at least seven cluster munitions strikes and 28 indiscriminate strikes on the city between the start of the war and April 30.

Advertisement

The researchers were in the region for two weeks in April and May investigating strikes on the city, and documented evidence of repeated use of 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable mines throughout the city.

Cluster munitions scatter large numbers of explosive submunitions known as bomblets over a wide area and cause indiscriminate damage, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Though Russia is not a signatory to relevant conventions that ban nations from the use of such weaponry, indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law.

RELATED Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk

"The repeated bombardments of residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks, which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," the 40-page report said. "This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells, which are indiscriminate when used in the vicinity of concentrations of civilians."

Evidence of the use of cluster munitions included fins, pellets and fragments used in such weaponry, some of which doctors removed from the bodies of victims, the report said.

The report documents an attack on Myru Street in the southeast of the city center on April 15 that resulted in at least nine dead and 35 injured, including children.

Advertisement

The blast area was larger than 7,500-square-feet.

"Some of the victims were killed or injured in the courtyards between buildings, others in the surrounding streets and nearby parks," it said.

The researchers also documented Russia's use of scatterable mines, which the report says "combines the worst attributes of cluster munitions and of anti-personnel land mines."

"The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking and a further indication of utter disregard for civilians lives," Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International's senior crisis response adviser, said in a statement. "The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable for their actions, and victims and their families must receive full reparations."

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration told Amnesty International that 606 civilians had been killed and 1,248 injured in the Kharkiv region between the start of the war and April 28. Kharkiv Oblast Oleh Syniehubov had announced mid-March that 600 residential buildings had also been destroyed.

According to United Nations data, at least 4,339 civilians have been killed amid the war and another 5,246 injured.

The report comes as war crime cases are being built against Russia and accusations that it has used cluster munitions amid its war.

Since the war began, allegations of war crimes have been repeatedly volleyed at Moscow, and in early March the International Criminal Court announced it launched an investigation into such crimes committed in Ukraine as far back as 2013.

Advertisement

Ukraine as well as other nations with jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the country have also initiated similar investigations with the United States, Britain and the European Union forming a group of experts late last month to aid Kyiv's efforts.

Early Monday, Kyiv's prosecutor general's office accused Russia of committing more than 17,100 crimes of aggression and war crimes during its war.

Read More

Zelensky meets with European Commission president while seeking backing for EU bid U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war

Latest Headlines

WTO head urges members to deliver results in first high-level meeting in years
World News // 4 hours ago
WTO head urges members to deliver results in first high-level meeting in years
June 12 (UPI) -- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, called on member states Sunday to deliver results during their first ministerial meeting in nearly half a decade.
Left alliance threatens Macron's majority in French parliamentary election
World News // 12 hours ago
Left alliance threatens Macron's majority in French parliamentary election
June 12 (UPI) -- An alliance of leftist parties is threatening to block French President Emmanuel Macron's election in its parliamentary elections Sunday.
Stoltenberg calls Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid 'legitimate'
World News // 14 hours ago
Stoltenberg calls Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid 'legitimate'
June 12 (UPI) -- Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, said Sunday that Turkey's concerns over Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance are "legitimate."
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
World News // 14 hours ago
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
June 12 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging in Taiwan with the second most in the world in the past week after recording only a few a few months ago though it is only about 100 miles away from Mainland China.
Zelensky meets with European Commission president while seeking backing for EU bid
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky meets with European Commission president while seeking backing for EU bid
June 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, this weekend as he seeks backing for the country's bid to join the European Union.
Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk
World News // 16 hours ago
Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk
June 12 (UPI) -- A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk, his family announced Saturday.
U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war
June 12 (UPI) -- Nearly 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than 4,000 civilians have been killed as of Sunday, according to United Nations officials.
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
June 12 (UPI) -- More than a dozen locations of former McDonald's restaurants sold after the American company pulled out of Russia have opened as the rebranded Vkusno & Tochka in Moscow and the surrounding region.
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
June 12 (UPI) -- Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine.
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
World News // 1 day ago
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
June 11 (UPI) -- The bodies of seven people who died when a helicopter crashed on Monte Cusna in northern Italy were recovered Saturday, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records
Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement