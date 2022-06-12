Zelensky meets with European Commission president while seeking backing for EU bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, this weekend as he seeks backing for the country’s bid to join the European Union. Photo courtesy Ursula von der Leyen/Twitter

June 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, this weekend as he seeks backing for the country's bid to join the European Union. Von der Leyen has been a vocal critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and previously met with Zelensky in Kyiv in April after visiting the town of Bucha amid allegations that Russia had committed war crimes, presenting him then with the steps Ukraine would need to take to join the EU. Advertisement

She traveled to Ukraine again this weekend to meet with Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the European Commission prepares its recommendation for EU member states, she said in a post to Twitter on Saturday.

"[The meeting] will enable us to finalize our assessment. The path is known," von der Leyen said. "I appreciate the efforts and determination of Ukraine in this process."

Von der Leyen said that Ukraine has a "solid parliamentary democracy" and "was already on a good track" before Russia invaded.

"This war is an enormous stress test. And the whole country is stepping up," von der Leyen said. "The same spirit is needed to reform and modernize the country. And Europe is here to support you."

Zelensky thanked von der Leyen afterward for "meaningful negotiations" and said that he was working to strengthen backing for Ukraine's EU bid.

The Ukrainian president has been having conversations with the leaders of several nations within the bloc including Poland and Montenegro.

Zelensky spoke with Dritan Abazovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, on Friday and expressed thanks for the country's support of Ukrainian membership in the bloc and "in the issue of sanctions."

"We've set plans for future bilateral and regional cooperation," Zelensky said.

Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine, officials said Sunday.

Sievierodonetsk is the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk oblast of Ukraine, which experts have said Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to annex into Russia in coming months.

Data from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees show that 4,904,207 individual refugees have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and more than 4,000 civilians have been killed.