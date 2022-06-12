Advertisement
World News
June 12, 2022 / 1:44 PM

Zelensky meets with European Commission president while seeking backing for EU bid

By Adam Schrader
Zelensky meets with European Commission president while seeking backing for EU bid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, this weekend as he seeks backing for the country’s bid to join the European Union. Photo courtesy Ursula von der Leyen/Twitter

June 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, this weekend as he seeks backing for the country's bid to join the European Union.

Von der Leyen has been a vocal critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and previously met with Zelensky in Kyiv in April after visiting the town of Bucha amid allegations that Russia had committed war crimes, presenting him then with the steps Ukraine would need to take to join the EU.

Advertisement

She traveled to Ukraine again this weekend to meet with Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the European Commission prepares its recommendation for EU member states, she said in a post to Twitter on Saturday.

"[The meeting] will enable us to finalize our assessment. The path is known," von der Leyen said. "I appreciate the efforts and determination of Ukraine in this process."

RELATED Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk

Von der Leyen said that Ukraine has a "solid parliamentary democracy" and "was already on a good track" before Russia invaded.

"This war is an enormous stress test. And the whole country is stepping up," von der Leyen said. "The same spirit is needed to reform and modernize the country. And Europe is here to support you."

Advertisement

Zelensky thanked von der Leyen afterward for "meaningful negotiations" and said that he was working to strengthen backing for Ukraine's EU bid.

RELATED U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war

The Ukrainian president has been having conversations with the leaders of several nations within the bloc including Poland and Montenegro.

Zelensky spoke with Dritan Abazovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, on Friday and expressed thanks for the country's support of Ukrainian membership in the bloc and "in the issue of sanctions."

"We've set plans for future bilateral and regional cooperation," Zelensky said.

RELATED Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia

Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine, officials said Sunday.

Sievierodonetsk is the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk oblast of Ukraine, which experts have said Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to annex into Russia in coming months.

Data from the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees show that 4,904,207 individual refugees have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and more than 4,000 civilians have been killed.

RELATED Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city

Latest Headlines

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk
World News // 1 hour ago
Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk
June 12 (UPI) -- A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk, his family announced Saturday.
U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war
June 12 (UPI) -- Nearly 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than 4,000 civilians have been killed as of Sunday, according to United Nations officials.
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
June 12 (UPI) -- More than a dozen locations of former McDonald's restaurants sold after the American company pulled out of Russia have opened as the rebranded Vkusno & Tochka in Moscow and the surrounding region.
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
June 12 (UPI) -- Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine.
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
World News // 21 hours ago
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
June 11 (UPI) -- The bodies of seven people who died when a helicopter crashed on Monte Cusna in northern Italy were recovered Saturday, officials said.
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
World News // 1 day ago
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
June 11 (UPI) -- Australia's new prime minister announced Saturday that his government has agreed to pay $578 million to settle a submarine dispute with France.
Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk
June 11 (UPI) -- Fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war raged on in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk on Saturday as Kyiv pleaded for more weapons from allies.
Brazilian police find possible human remains in search for journalist, researcher
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian police find possible human remains in search for journalist, researcher
June 11 (UPI) -- Brazilian police said they've found what appears to be human remains in their search for a missing British journalist and Indigenous expert in the Amazon.
Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing
World News // 1 day ago
Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing
June 10 (UPI) -- A man armed with a knife was overpowered by a group of students after stabbing multiple people at a university in Germany, local police said Friday.
Britain's High Court allows deportation flight to Rwanda
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's High Court allows deportation flight to Rwanda
June 10 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court has allowed a deportation flight to Rwanda to take off Tuesday as legal efforts to block the flight failed. But an appeal in the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
New Hampshire police charge 46 fraternity brothers with hazing
New Hampshire police charge 46 fraternity brothers with hazing
Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records
Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement