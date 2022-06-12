Advertisement
World News
June 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
The staff of a former McDonald's location prepare a restaurant for reopening under a new brand Vkusno I Tochka in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. McDonald's Corporation ceased its operations in Russia. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- More than a dozen locations of former McDonald's restaurants sold after the American company pulled out of Russia have opened as the rebranded Vkusno & Tochka in Moscow and the surrounding region.

A spokesperson for the new manager told CNN that 15 of the locations opened in Moscow and the surrounding region on Sunday, including the historic flagship location on Pushkinskaya Square which opened in 1990 before the Soviet Union was dissolved.

Advertisement

The chain will keep a logo reminiscent of the classic Golden Arches, with two sticks representing French fries and an orange circle representing the bun of a hamburger.

Vkusno & Tochka, translated to English as "Tasty and That's It," will not be able to serve the McDonald's signature Big Mac as the recipe is proprietary but the updated menu will remain largely the same, with trademarked names for menu items having been changed.

RELATED Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city

"I'm excited to introduce our new name, Vkusno & Tochka," the chain's new director-general Oleg Paroev told Russian state media agency TASS.

His account on LinkedIn shows that he served as the Chief Financial Officer for McDonald's for nearly seven years before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

Vkusno & Tochka is owned by Alexander Nikolaevich Govor, a Siberian oil executive who bought around 840 locations from McDonald's in May. Govor already operated more than two dozen McDonald's franchises in Siberia.

RELATED Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk

Dozens of people could be seen in a long line outside one of the locations, which opened Sunday as police cordoned off the area.

Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine, officials said Sunday.

Sievierodonetsk is the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk oblast of Ukraine, which experts have said Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to annex into Russia in coming months.

RELATED British POWs' 'show trial' for Ukraine fighting may violate Geneva Conventions

Latest Headlines

U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war
World News // 20 minutes ago
U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war
June 12 (UPI) -- Nearly 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than 4,000 civilians have been killed as of Sunday, according to United Nations officials.
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
June 12 (UPI) -- Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine.
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
World News // 19 hours ago
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
June 11 (UPI) -- The bodies of seven people who died when a helicopter crashed on Monte Cusna in northern Italy were recovered Saturday, officials said.
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
World News // 22 hours ago
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
June 11 (UPI) -- Australia's new prime minister announced Saturday that his government has agreed to pay $578 million to settle a submarine dispute with France.
Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk
June 11 (UPI) -- Fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war raged on in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk on Saturday as Kyiv pleaded for more weapons from allies.
Brazilian police find possible human remains in search for journalist, researcher
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian police find possible human remains in search for journalist, researcher
June 11 (UPI) -- Brazilian police said they've found what appears to be human remains in their search for a missing British journalist and Indigenous expert in the Amazon.
Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing
World News // 1 day ago
Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing
June 10 (UPI) -- A man armed with a knife was overpowered by a group of students after stabbing multiple people at a university in Germany, local police said Friday.
Britain's High Court allows deportation flight to Rwanda
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's High Court allows deportation flight to Rwanda
June 10 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court has allowed a deportation flight to Rwanda to take off Tuesday as legal efforts to block the flight failed. But an appeal in the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal Monday.
Japan's yen falls close to 24-year low, raising concern among economic officials
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's yen falls close to 24-year low, raising concern among economic officials
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's yen fell dangerously close to its lowest value in 24 years in early trading in the United States on Friday, which could trigger new economic challenges globally.
Brazilian police find blood in boat linked to missing journalist, researcher
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian police find blood in boat linked to missing journalist, researcher
June 10 (UPI) -- Investigators found blood in a boat owned by a man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a British journalist and Indigenous expert who went missing in the Amazon, Brazil's Federal Police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk
Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
New Hampshire police charge 46 fraternity brothers with hazing
New Hampshire police charge 46 fraternity brothers with hazing
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
Bodies of 7 people killed in Italy helicopter crash recovered
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement