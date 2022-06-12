Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia

1/2

The staff of a former McDonald's location prepare a restaurant for reopening under a new brand Vkusno I Tochka in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. McDonald's Corporation ceased its operations in Russia. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- More than a dozen locations of former McDonald's restaurants sold after the American company pulled out of Russia have opened as the rebranded Vkusno & Tochka in Moscow and the surrounding region. A spokesperson for the new manager told CNN that 15 of the locations opened in Moscow and the surrounding region on Sunday, including the historic flagship location on Pushkinskaya Square which opened in 1990 before the Soviet Union was dissolved. Advertisement

The chain will keep a logo reminiscent of the classic Golden Arches, with two sticks representing French fries and an orange circle representing the bun of a hamburger.

Vkusno & Tochka, translated to English as "Tasty and That's It," will not be able to serve the McDonald's signature Big Mac as the recipe is proprietary but the updated menu will remain largely the same, with trademarked names for menu items having been changed.

RELATED Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city

"I'm excited to introduce our new name, Vkusno & Tochka," the chain's new director-general Oleg Paroev told Russian state media agency TASS.

His account on LinkedIn shows that he served as the Chief Financial Officer for McDonald's for nearly seven years before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

Vkusno & Tochka is owned by Alexander Nikolaevich Govor, a Siberian oil executive who bought around 840 locations from McDonald's in May. Govor already operated more than two dozen McDonald's franchises in Siberia.

Dozens of people could be seen in a long line outside one of the locations, which opened Sunday as police cordoned off the area.

Russian troops have destroyed two of the three bridges into Sievierodonetsk in a final push to take control of the key city in eastern Ukraine, officials said Sunday.

Sievierodonetsk is the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk oblast of Ukraine, which experts have said Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to annex into Russia in coming months.