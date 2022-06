Italy’s fire service Vigili del Fuoco shared footage of helicopters searching the mountains for the missing chopper “over a vast area of operations.” Photo courtesy Vigili del Fuoco

June 11 (UPI) -- The bodies of seven people who died when a helicopter crashed on Monte Cusna in northern Italy were recovered Saturday, officials said. Searches for the helicopter began Thursday when the aircraft went missing after it had taken off from an airport in Lucca, according to a statement from the National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps. Advertisement

Various agencies searched for the helicopter for two days before it was found "completely destroyed" on Monte Cusna, the second-highest peak in the northern Apennines.

The National Flight Safety Agency has opened a safety investigation and dispatched investigators to the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Italy's fire service Vigili del Fuoco shared footage of search teams conducting aerial searches above the mountains for the missing chopper "over a vast area of operations."

The victims of the crash were identified as a pilot from Veneto and six passengers, four of whom were from Turkey and two of whom were from Lebanon, Italian news outlet Sky TG24 reported.

The helicopter was reportedly found crashed on the bed of a stream and the outlet said that video footage taken from the helicopter before the crash showed a storm.

