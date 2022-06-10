Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing

June 10 (UPI) -- A man armed with a knife was overpowered by a group of students after stabbing multiple people at a university in Germany, local police said Friday.

Three women and one man were wounded in the attack at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the city of Hamm, police officials told CNN.

Hamm Police confirmed on Twitter that a 34-year-old suspect had been arrested and said that a "strong police force" had been sent to the university to respond to the slashing.

The names of the people injured have not been released and it was not immediately clear if the suspect was affiliated with the university.