World News
June 10, 2022 / 8:52 PM

Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing

By Adam Schrader

June 10 (UPI) -- A man armed with a knife was overpowered by a group of students after stabbing multiple people at a university in Germany, local police said Friday.

Three women and one man were wounded in the attack at Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences in the city of Hamm, police officials told CNN.

Hamm Police confirmed on Twitter that a 34-year-old suspect had been arrested and said that a "strong police force" had been sent to the university to respond to the slashing.

The names of the people injured have not been released and it was not immediately clear if the suspect was affiliated with the university.

Britain's High Court allows deportation flight to Rwanda
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain's High Court allows deportation flight to Rwanda
June 10 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court has allowed a deportation flight to Rwanda to take off Tuesday as legal efforts to block the flight failed. But an appeal in the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal Monday.
Japan's yen falls close to 24-year low, raising concern among economic officials
World News // 8 hours ago
Japan's yen falls close to 24-year low, raising concern among economic officials
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's yen fell dangerously close to its lowest value in 24 years in early trading in the United States on Friday, which could trigger new economic challenges globally.
Brazilian police find blood in boat linked to missing journalist, researcher
World News // 8 hours ago
Brazilian police find blood in boat linked to missing journalist, researcher
June 10 (UPI) -- Investigators found blood in a boat owned by a man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a British journalist and Indigenous expert who went missing in the Amazon, Brazil's Federal Police said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Chinese defense minister discuss relations, Taiwan
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Chinese defense minister discuss relations, Taiwan
June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Friday in Singapore to discuss defense relations and regional security issues, including Taiwan.
Putin appears to contradict invasion's reasoning with Peter the Great comparison
World News // 11 hours ago
Putin appears to contradict invasion's reasoning with Peter the Great comparison
June 10 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to publicly contradict Russia's reasoning for attacking Ukraine on Thursday, telling students in a speech that the invasion was about expanding Russian territory.
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
World News // 14 hours ago
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
June 10 (UPI) -- Beijing on Friday rejected the theory that the novel coronavirus may have emerged from a laboratory accident, calling it a political attack after a World Health Organization report said that more study is needed.
Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties a day against Russia, officials say
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties a day against Russia, officials say
June 10 (UPI) -- A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said military casualties against Russian forces are as high as 200 a day as Kyiv tries to hold on to key cities and start counteroffensives.
WHO: More studies needed into COVID-19's origins, lab leak theory
World News // 18 hours ago
WHO: More studies needed into COVID-19's origins, lab leak theory
June 10 (UPI) -- Further studies are required to understand how COVID-19 infected the human population, an advisory group to the World Health Organization said in a new report.
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
World News // 1 day ago
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
June 9 (UPI) -- An earthquake struck Russia Wednesday with the epicenter at Lake Baikal near the city of Irkutsk in Siberia.
Russian separatist court sentences 3 foreigners fighting with Ukraine to death
World News // 1 day ago
Russian separatist court sentences 3 foreigners fighting with Ukraine to death
June 9 (UPI) -- Three captured foreign soldiers fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by a court operated by the unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic, which lies in Ukraine's Donbas region.
