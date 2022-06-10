Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 10, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Putin appears to contradict invasion's reasoning with Peter the Great comparison

By Clyde Hughes
Putin appears to contradict invasion's reasoning with Peter the Great comparison
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 18. In a speech to students, he compared himself to Peter the Great in relation to the Ukrainian invasion. Photo by Sergei Guneyev/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to publicly contradict Russia's reasoning for attacking Ukraine on Thursday, telling students in a speech that the invasion was about expanding Russian territory.

Putin compared himself to the late Russian conqueror Peter the Great, the country's first emperor who is credited with making Russia an European power, capturing land through a series of long, successful wars.

Advertisement

The Russian president said in February that Russia invaded Ukraine to prevent genocide in the Donbas region and to "denazify" Ukraine. Putin also charged that the expansion of NATO threatened Russian security.

In a 21-year war with Sweden in the late 17th century, Peter the Great captured the territory of Azov from Crimean Tatars, while taking territory on the Caspian Sea from Persia in 1723.

RELATED British POWs' 'show trial' for Ukraine fighting may violate Geneva Conventions

"On the face of it, he was at war with Sweden taking something away from it," Putin said of Peter, according to the Business Insider. "He was returning and reinforcing, that is what he was doing."

A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Putin's comments to the students amounted to a confession that his real goal was to take land and wipe Ukraine out of existence.

Advertisement

"Putin's confession of land seizures and comparing himself with Peter the Great prove: there was no 'conflict,' only the country's bloody seizure under contrived pretexts of people's genocide," Podolyak said, according to The Guardian. "We should not talk about [Russia] 'saving face.' but about its immediate de-imperialization."

RELATED Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties per day against Russia, officials say

Peter the Great ruled Russia for 43 years, with one of its most influential cities, St. Petersburg, named for him. Putin has been in power for 23 years and with recent rule changes could extend that to more than three decades.

RELATED Senate committee passes resolution supporting Finland, Sweden joining NATO

Latest Headlines

Japan's yen falls close to 24-year low, raising concern among economic officials
World News // 49 seconds ago
Japan's yen falls close to 24-year low, raising concern among economic officials
June 10 (UPI) -- Japan's yen fell dangerously close to its lowest value in 24 years in early trading in the United States on Friday, which could trigger new economic challenges globally.
Brazilian police find blood in boat linked to missing journalist, researcher
World News // 21 minutes ago
Brazilian police find blood in boat linked to missing journalist, researcher
June 10 (UPI) -- Investigators found blood in a boat owned by a man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a British journalist and Indigenous expert who went missing in the Amazon, Brazil's Federal Police said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Chinese defense minister discuss relations, Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Chinese defense minister discuss relations, Taiwan
June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Friday in Singapore to discuss defense relations and regional security issues, including Taiwan.
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
World News // 6 hours ago
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
June 10 (UPI) -- Beijing on Friday rejected the theory that the novel coronavirus may have emerged from a laboratory accident, calling it a political attack after a World Health Organization report said that more study is needed.
Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties a day against Russia, officials say
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties a day against Russia, officials say
June 10 (UPI) -- A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said military casualties against Russian forces are as high as 200 a day as Kyiv tries to hold on to key cities and start counteroffensives.
WHO: More studies needed into COVID-19's origins, lab leak theory
World News // 10 hours ago
WHO: More studies needed into COVID-19's origins, lab leak theory
June 10 (UPI) -- Further studies are required to understand how COVID-19 infected the human population, an advisory group to the World Health Organization said in a new report.
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
June 9 (UPI) -- An earthquake struck Russia Wednesday with the epicenter at Lake Baikal near the city of Irkutsk in Siberia.
Russian separatist court sentences 3 foreigners fighting with Ukraine to death
World News // 1 day ago
Russian separatist court sentences 3 foreigners fighting with Ukraine to death
June 9 (UPI) -- Three captured foreign soldiers fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by a court operated by the unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic, which lies in Ukraine's Donbas region.
Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
SEOUL, June 9 (UPI) -- Automaker Hyundai and South Korean officials launched a trial service of self-driving taxis in Gangnam on Thursday, the latest step forward in the country's efforts to make autonomous vehicles an everyday reality.
Shanghai returns to partial COVID-19 lockdown to control new cases
World News // 1 day ago
Shanghai returns to partial COVID-19 lockdown to control new cases
June 9 (UPI) -- Parts of Shanghai went under new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as part of a policy intended to quickly control new transmissions, only weeks after the Chinese economic hub eased most rules related to the pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Police fatally shoot man believed to have been attempting to enter Alabama school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement