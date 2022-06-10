Trending
June 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Chinese defense minister discuss relations, Taiwan

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin, Chinese defense minister discuss relations, Taiwan
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin told Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday that China should refrain from "further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Friday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to discuss defense relations and regional security issues, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

They also discussed Taiwan, discussed, with Austin telling Wei that China should "refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan," according to a Defense Department statement.

"The secretary reiterated to Gen. Wei that the United States remains committed to our longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances," the statement said.

In the statement, Austin said he discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication.

The defense secretary underscored the importance of the People's Liberation Army "engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk."

The Chinese Ministry of Defense statement on the meeting with Austin said the Chinese government and military will resolutely smash any attempt toward Taiwan independence and resolutely safeguard the motherland.

The statement said Taiwan is China's Taiwan and "it's impossible to use Taiwan to control China."

The Chinese statement said Wei told Austin that the United States must view China's development and growth rationally and should not attack, contain or suppress China.

China said in the statement that it hopes to establish a healthy and stable major-country relationship with the United States. But the Chinese statement said Wei told Austin the theme of peace and development is facing severe challenges.

