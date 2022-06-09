Trending
June 9, 2022 / 3:50 PM

USGS says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Russia

By Doug Cunningham

June 9 (UPI) -- An earthquake struck Russia Wednesday with the epicenter at Lake Baikal near the city of Irkutsk in Siberia.

"On Wednesday, June 8 a considerably strong earthquake hit Moscow," the Yucatan Times reported.

The Times said the administrative center of Irkutsk Oblast reported the quake.

According to the Yucatan Times, when the earthquake hit the magnitude was 8.4 at the Lake Baikal area but felt much weaker in Irkutsk which recorded a 5 on the Richter magnitude scale.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday the magnitude was 5.2. They put the location at 24.2 miles NNW of Babushkin, Russia.

The USGS web site magnitude is measured on the moment magnitude scale. According to USGS, that scale is an extension of the old Richter scale because Richter measurement was strictly valid only for certain frequency and distance ranges.

The German German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake as a 5.1 magnitude quake that hit at 8:24 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Lake Baikal is an ancient and massive lake in Siberia, north of the Mongolian border.

The Yucatan Times reported that rescue services began a search operation for possible destruction or casualties after the quake hit.

