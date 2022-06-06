Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No.10 Downing St. for Parliament on May 25. He faces a no-confidence vote on Monday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces one of the greatest threats to his leadership with a no-confidence vote Monday, an outgrowth of the so-called "Partygate" scandal involving he and other government officials violating COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2020. Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to be fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday, despite such events being banned by the government's coronavirus restrictions. Advertisement

The vote threatens to upend Johnson's prime minister term, which included hammering out a deal for Brexit and leading Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Graham Brady, who heads a committee of conservative lawmakers, announced the vote as Johnson's popularity continues to take a dive amid rising inflation and a possible recession.

Parliament received 54 letters of no confidence, which triggered the vote with 50 members going public with their criticism of Johnson.

The public's impression of Johnson was displayed during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, where he was booed while entering St. Paul's Cathedral before the Service of Thanksgiving.

"I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London mayoralty and for prime minister," former British Financial Secretary Jesse Norman posted on Twitter. "Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so."