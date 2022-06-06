Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament

June 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces one of the greatest threats to his leadership with a no-confidence vote Monday, an outgrowth of the so-called "Partygate" scandal involving he and other government officials violating COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2020.
Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to be fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday, despite such events being banned by the government's coronavirus restrictions.