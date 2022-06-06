Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2022 / 8:15 AM

Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament

By Clyde Hughes
Boris Johnson faces no-confidence vote in British Parliament
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No.10 Downing St. for Parliament on May 25. He faces a no-confidence vote on Monday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces one of the greatest threats to his leadership with a no-confidence vote Monday, an outgrowth of the so-called "Partygate" scandal involving he and other government officials violating COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2020.

Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to be fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday, despite such events being banned by the government's coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement

The vote threatens to upend Johnson's prime minister term, which included hammering out a deal for Brexit and leading Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Graham Brady, who heads a committee of conservative lawmakers, announced the vote as Johnson's popularity continues to take a dive amid rising inflation and a possible recession.

Parliament received 54 letters of no confidence, which triggered the vote with 50 members going public with their criticism of Johnson.

The public's impression of Johnson was displayed during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, where he was booed while entering St. Paul's Cathedral before the Service of Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

"I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London mayoralty and for prime minister," former British Financial Secretary Jesse Norman posted on Twitter. "Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so."

Read More

Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee

Latest Headlines

Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
June 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine's counterattack in the important eastern hub of Severodonetsk has partially pushed back a Russian advance but Moscow still controls about half of the city, officials said.
China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies
World News // 1 hour ago
China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies
June 6 (UPI) -- China on Monday slammed Canada's "risky and provocative" aircraft patrols near North Korea and warned of "serious consequences" in the aftermath of complaints from Ottawa about Beijing's aggressive behavior in the skies.
Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems
June 6 (UPI) -- Britain said Monday it will send Ukraine long-range rocket systems Kyiv has been asking for despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings against sending the invaded country advanced weaponry.
U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches
SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- One day after North Korea launched several missiles, U.S. and South Korean combined forces responded with eight missiles of their own in a live-fire exercise early Monday morning.
At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot fire
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot fire
June 6 (UPI) -- At least 49 people have died and hundreds more were injured in a massive fire that erupted over the weekend at a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said.
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
World News // 9 hours ago
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
June 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese fighter jet intercepted an Australian reconnaissance aircraft on a routine maritime surveillance flight over international waters late last month, Canberra said Sunday.
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
World News // 17 hours ago
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers.
Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
June 5 (UPI) -- Millions in Britain gathered for a pageant and lunches on Sunday for the final day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
COVID-19 daily deaths average of 1,209 lowest since beginning of pandemic
World News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 daily deaths average of 1,209 lowest since beginning of pandemic
June 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19's deaths worldiwde have dropped to the lowest level since the strart of the pandemic in early 2020: 1,209 daily.
Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war
June 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday reiterated his calls for a diplomatic end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pleading with world leaders to "not lead humanity to ruin."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
At least 3 dead, 17 injured in shooting near Tennessee bar
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Tropical Storm Alex to stir rough seas along East Coast on path toward Bermuda
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement