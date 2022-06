A fire erupted over the weekend at the BM Container Depot in Shitalpur, Sitakunda Upazela, Chattogram, Bangladesh. At least 49 people are dead. Photo by EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- At least 49 people have died and hundreds more were injured in a massive fire that erupted over the weekend at a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said. The fire began Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. at the BM Container Depot in the Shitolpur area of Chittagong District that is along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, the national Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency reported. Advertisement

Fire officials told the Bangla Tribune that the fire was brought under control after 10 p.m. Sunday but smoke could still be seen coming from various places of the depot.

Assistant sub-inspector Alauddin Talukder of the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police outpost confirmed the death toll to BSS. Hospital officials told the news agency that more than 300 people were also injured, with many who received burn injuries receiving treatment at various local hospitals.

Chittagong Divisional Fire Service Deputy Director Anisur Rahman said among the dead are 12 firefights who died while fighting the blaze and another 15 were injured.

Bangladesh's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, expressed "deep shock" over the fire in a statement reported by The New York Times and offered "condolences to the families of the deceased."

Advertisement

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.