June 6, 2022 / 2:55 AM

Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems

By Darryl Coote
A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Britain said Monday it will send Ukraine long-range rocket systems that Kyiv has been asking for despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings against sending the invaded country advanced weaponry.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced it was sending M270 launchers, which can hit targets up to 50 miles away, in a statement, saying London's support for Kyiv would change along with Russia's war.

"These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin's forces have used indiscriminately," he said.

Britain's decision to send the systems to Ukraine comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden last week announcing the United States was sending Kyiv similar weapon systems.

RELATED Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war

The weapons are being delivered as Ukraine officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have been asking allies for more advanced weaponry to counter Russian artillery attacks in eastern Donbas region.

Russia has warned nations against arming Ukraine with longer-range missile systems and Putin said in an interview published Sunday that they would retaliate.

"If it now comes to rockets and they are supplied, we will draw conclusions from that and employ our weapons that we have in sufficient quantities to strike those facilities that we are not attacking so far," he said.

RELATED Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital

Britain on Monday said that Russia a day earlier struck rail infrastructure in Kyiv with cruise missiles in an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to the frontline Ukrainian troops.

It also added that heavy fighting continues in the Donbas region.

Britain and the United States have been arming Ukraine against Russia, which invaded the country Feb. 24.

RELATED Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC

