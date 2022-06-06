Advertisement
World News
June 6, 2022 / 7:38 AM

Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia

By Clyde Hughes
Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
A man walks past a residential building damaged during shelling in Severodonetsk, northwest of Luhansk, Ukraine, on April 16. Ukraine's counteroffensive in the city has helped them regain some of the territory. File Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine's counterattack in the important eastern hub of Severodonetsk has partially pushed back a Russian advance but Moscow still controls about half of the city, officials said.

Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Gaidai announced the measured success of Ukrainian forces on Sunday. Severodonetsk is needed by the Kremlin to tighten its control of eastern Ukraine, which they have thrown the bulk of its military resources at over several weeks.

"It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled 70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been pushed back," Gaidai said, according to The Guardian. "The city is now, more or less, divided in half."

The British Defense Ministry said on Monday that after the loss of its military vessel Moskva in April, the Kremlin has likely moved numerous "air defense assets" to Snake Island in the western Black Sea, including SA-15 and SA-22 systems.

RELATED Ukraine fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after Wales match

"It is likely these weapons are intended to provide air defense for Russian naval vessels operating around Snake Island," the British military said on Twitter. " Russia's activity on Snake Island contributes to its blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders the resumption of maritime trade, including exports of Ukrainian grain."

As Russia intensifies its fighting in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including renewed attacks in the city of Sloviansk, more Ukrainians are fleeing the locations.

"People who didn't try, and didn't want, to leave in the beginning when it was safer are leaving now," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to CNN. "We evaluate them both from frontline settlements and from the cities of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Slovyansk. Now the pace has increased."

RELATED Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems

After a new Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday, a defense official warned those wanting to return to reconsider.

"[Kyiv] is constantly under threat," said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, according to The New York Times. "We still need to understand that the war is in an intense phase."

RELATED Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war

