June 6, 2022 / 7:36 AM

China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies

By Thomas Maresca
China said Monday that Canada was to blame for close encounters between the two countries' military aircraft near North Korea, calling the Canadian patrol flights "risky and provocative." Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- China on Monday slammed Canada's "risky and provocative" aircraft patrols near North Korea and warned of "serious consequences" in the aftermath of complaints from Ottawa about Beijing's aggressive behavior in the skies.

"Canadian military planes have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions, endangering China's national security and endangering the safety of frontline personnel on both sides," Wu Qian, spokesman for China's defense ministry, said in a statement.

Wu's remarks came after Canada last week accused the Chinese Air Force of harassing its pilots as they conducted patrols in international airspace near North Korea to monitor for U.N. sanctions violations.

Ottawa said that Chinese jets repeatedly buzzed Canadian aircraft, coming so close that the aircrews could see each other and forcing Royal Canadian Air Force pilots to change course to avoid a collision.

"These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of our RCAF personnel at risk," the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement, adding that Ottawa had lodged a diplomatic complaint.

Wu, however, said that Canada's operation was "unfriendly and unprofessional" and that China "quickly took powerful, safe and professional measures to deal with it."

"China urges Canada to face up to the seriousness of the situation, strictly restrain the front-line troops, and refrain from any risky and provocative behavior," Wu said. "Otherwise, all serious consequences that arise will be borne by the Canadian side."

Canada is not the only country to accuse China of endangering its patrol aircraft in recent days.

On Sunday, Australia said that a Chinese fighter jet intercepted a reconnaissance aircraft on a routine maritime surveillance flight in the South China Sea region late last month.

Beijing has also ratcheted up its military provocations against Taipei over the past several months, with frequent warplane incursions into the self-governing island's Air Defense Identification Zone and combat drills it described as a "solemn warning to the recent U.S.-Taiwan collusion activities."

China's "growing coercion" is amplifying tensions in the region to dangerous levels, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent speech.

Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
World News // 3 minutes ago
Ukraine finds some success in Severodonetsk counterattack against Russia
June 6 (UPI) -- Ukraine's counterattack in the important eastern hub of Severodonetsk has partially pushed back a Russian advance but Moscow still controls about half of the city, officials said.
Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain to arm Ukraine with long-range rocket systems
June 6 (UPI) -- Britain said Monday it will send Ukraine long-range rocket systems Kyiv has been asking for despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings against sending the invaded country advanced weaponry.
U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., S. Korea fire 8 missiles in response to N. Korean launches
SEOUL, June 6 (UPI) -- One day after North Korea launched several missiles, U.S. and South Korean combined forces responded with eight missiles of their own in a live-fire exercise early Monday morning.
At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot fire
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot fire
June 6 (UPI) -- At least 49 people have died and hundreds more were injured in a massive fire that erupted over the weekend at a container depot in southern Bangladesh, officials said.
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
World News // 8 hours ago
Chinese warplane intercepted Australia aircraft, says Canberra
June 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese fighter jet intercepted an Australian reconnaissance aircraft on a routine maritime surveillance flight over international waters late last month, Canberra said Sunday.
China successfully sends three astronauts to Tiangong Space Station
World News // 14 hours ago
China successfully sends three astronauts to Tiangong Space Station
June 5 (UPI) -- China successfully sent three astronauts to its Tiangong Space Station Sunday to conduct a six-month mission as part of its space station construction work.
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
World News // 15 hours ago
Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church
June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers.
Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
June 5 (UPI) -- Millions in Britain gathered for a pageant and lunches on Sunday for the final day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
COVID-19 daily deaths average of 1,209 lowest since beginning of pandemic
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19 daily deaths average of 1,209 lowest since beginning of pandemic
June 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19's deaths worldiwde have dropped to the lowest level since the strart of the pandemic in early 2020: 1,209 daily.
Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war
June 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday reiterated his calls for a diplomatic end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pleading with world leaders to "not lead humanity to ruin."
