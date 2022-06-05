Advertisement
June 5, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles

By Adam Schrader
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits National Grain Center in Krasnodar in March 2018. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned that Russia will strike targets, which he did not specify, if the West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

"If it now comes to rockets and they are supplied, we will draw conclusions from that and employ our weapons that we have in sufficient quantities to strike those facilities that we are not attacking so far," Putin warned in an excerpt from a wide-ranging interview with state media Rossyia 1.

Putin said that the "additional deliveries of armaments" shows that Ukraine and the West have the "sole objective of stretching out the armed conflict as long as possible."

The Russian president was asked about an announcement made by President Joe Biden in a guest article for The New York Times last week that the U.S. would supply Ukraine with "more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Putin said that such deliveries "changes nothing" because Kyiv already had an inventory of such systems, downplaying them as comparable to Russia's rocket systems.

"There is nothing new about that," Putin said. "These are all multiple launch rocket systems and the Ukrainian army operates similar Soviet-and Russia-made Grad, Smerch and Uragan rocket systems."

In another excerpt from the interview published by the Kremlin on Friday, Putin also blamed the economic policies of the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic for the worsening global food crisis.

RELATED Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia

Putin claimed that the global food crisis did not worsen after he launched the invasion of Ukraine, which he again referred to as a "special operation."

Sergiy Haidai, head of Luhansk regional military administration, said in a statement to Telegram that Russian general Aleksandr Dvornikov has been tasked with "either completely capturing Severodonetsk or completely cutting off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway and taking it under control" by June 10.

The claim has not been verified by United Press International but, if true, would signify the Kremlin's disappointment with its lack of success in Ukraine.

RELATED Russia shows only limited success on 100th day of war with Ukraine

Moscow tapped Dvornikov to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine in April amid a reorganization to unify the military command structure and change its war tactics after failing to accomplish Russia's goals in much of Ukraine.

Until Dvornikov, who has been described as the "Butcher of Syria" and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's favorite generals, was tapped to lead Russia's troops in Ukraine. Russian forces had been commanded from Moscow without a central leader on the battlefield.

The Russian military is suffering "eroding military professionalism" and "low morale" that "could present Ukrainian forces with opportunities," the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., has said in an analysis of the war.

Russian forces have also faced setbacks after the Ukrainian military started to move to using modern weapons that meet NATO standards and made successful bids to repel Russia troops from crossing a key river in the Donbas region west of Severodonetsk.

"The orcs believed in their lies about the capture of Severodonetsk, and did not expect such resistance -- they stood on their own rakes," Haidai said, using a derogatory term for the Russian troops. "The defense of Severodonetsk is strong! Let's hold on!"

Russian missiles on Sunday targeted the Ukraine capital Kyiv for the first time since April 29.

Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital

Latest Headlines

Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
June 5 (UPI) -- Russian missiles on Sunday targeted the Ukraine capital Kyiv for the first time since April 29.
N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
World News // 2 hours ago
N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, June 5 North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their joint drills near the peninsula involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear
World News // 15 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear
June 4 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II kicked off the concert celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace with a prerecorded skit featuring the beloved animated character Paddington Bear, voiced by actor Ben Whishaw.
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
World News // 19 hours ago
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
June 4 (UPI) -- A massive illegal rave disguised as a "model exhibition" and held in a field in Cornwall has forced British police to shut down area roads to stop partygoers from attending the event."
Russian man accused of poisoning former spy in 2006 dies of COVID-19
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian man accused of poisoning former spy in 2006 dies of COVID-19
June 4 (UPI) -- One of two Russian men accused of poisoning former spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 has died from COVID-19.
Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
World News // 21 hours ago
Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
June 4 (UPI) -- Demonstrators gathered Saturday in Tokyo to protest China's crackdown on events marking the anniversary of the June 4, 1989, massacre of pro-democracy activists in Tiananmen Square.
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
June 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine has reclaimed part of Severodonetsk, the regional governor said, as fighting continues in the more than 100-day war with Russia.
Biden says Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that there's a possibility that he could visit Saudi Arabia during a Middle East trip. But responding to reporters, he said he would not change his views on human rights.
Queen Elizabeth II skips Friday Jubilee service; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II skips Friday Jubilee service; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear
June 3 (UPI) -- The absence of Queen Elizabeth II and the presence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle highlighted Friday's religious services of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee.
Hong Kong police warn against unauthorized gatherings ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong police warn against unauthorized gatherings ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
June 3 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police appear ready to enforce a ban on gatherings marking the Saturday anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising and violent Chinese government suppression of that protest.
Advertisement