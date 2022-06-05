Advertisement
World News
June 5, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

By Daniel Uria
Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Millions in Britain gathered for a pageant and lunches on Sunday for the final day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Britain capped off Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee celebration Sunday with the Jubilee Pageant.

The finale features a four-act procession in the streets of London including a military parade, theater, cultural representation and a concert by Ed Sheeran to draw the festivities to a close.

Advertisement

Sunday's pageant included seven open-top buses decorated to represent one decade of Elizabeth's reign as queen, with British "national treasures" riding inside including singer Shirley Bassey, former England soccer player Gary Lineker and actor Idris Elba.

Elizabeth, 96, is the first monarch in British history to hold the throne for 70 years.

RELATED 388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain

Observers were also greeted with a surprise as a video of the queen from her 1953 coronation was placed on loop in the window of her Gold State Coach during the parade.

The queen, who skipped the National Service of Thanksgiving in her honor on Friday after experiencing "some discomfort" during a parade on Thursday, also did not appear at the pageant.

Sunday was also marked by Jubilee lunches with more than 10 million people throughout Britain expected to gather to "share friendship, food and fun."

Advertisement

Elizabeth's son, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attended a lunch at The Long Walk near Windsor Castle which attempted to break the world record for the longest dinner table with nearly 500 tables.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, raised a toast at the "Big Jubilee Lunch" at the Oval Kennington cricket ground in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not expected to attend any of the final day of events after they had not publicly spent time with Harry's immediate family members on the trip to Britain which saw them celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear

Read More

Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war
World News // 34 minutes ago
Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war
June 5 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday reiterated his calls for a diplomatic end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pleading with world leaders to "not lead humanity to ruin."
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin warns Russia will strike if West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles
June 5 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned that Russia will strike targets, which he did not specify, if the West supplies Ukraine with longer-range missiles.
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian missiles target Kyiv after month of safety in Ukraine capital
June 5 (UPI) -- Russian missiles on Sunday targeted the Ukraine capital Kyiv for the first time since April 29.
N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
World News // 4 hours ago
N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, June 5 North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their joint drills near the peninsula involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear
World News // 16 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear
June 4 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II kicked off the concert celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace with a prerecorded skit featuring the beloved animated character Paddington Bear, voiced by actor Ben Whishaw.
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
World News // 20 hours ago
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
June 4 (UPI) -- A massive illegal rave disguised as a "model exhibition" and held in a field in Cornwall has forced British police to shut down area roads to stop partygoers from attending the event."
Russian man accused of poisoning former spy in 2006 dies of COVID-19
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian man accused of poisoning former spy in 2006 dies of COVID-19
June 4 (UPI) -- One of two Russian men accused of poisoning former spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 has died from COVID-19.
Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
World News // 23 hours ago
Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
June 4 (UPI) -- Demonstrators gathered Saturday in Tokyo to protest China's crackdown on events marking the anniversary of the June 4, 1989, massacre of pro-democracy activists in Tiananmen Square.
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
June 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine has reclaimed part of Severodonetsk, the regional governor said, as fighting continues in the more than 100-day war with Russia.
Biden says Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that there's a possibility that he could visit Saudi Arabia during a Middle East trip. But responding to reporters, he said he would not change his views on human rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Massive illegal rave disguised as 'model exhibition' shuts down British roads
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95
Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear
Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement