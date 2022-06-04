Advertisement
World News
June 4, 2022 / 4:00 PM

Russian man accused of poisoning former spy in 2006 dies of COVID-19

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Russian man accused of poisoning former spy in 2006 dies of COVID-19
Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Service colonel, is pictured with a masked colleague during a press conference in November 1998. File Photo by Sergei Kaptilkin/EPA

June 4 (UPI) -- One of two Russian men accused of poisoning former spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 has died from COVID-19.

Dmitry Kovtun, 56, died Saturday in a Moscow hospital after contracting the illness, according to the Russian state media agency TASS.

Advertisement

His death was first revealed by the other suspect in the case, Andrei Lugovoi, a member of the lower house of Russian parliament who had served with Kovtun in the KGB.

"Sad news came today that as a result of a serious illness associated with a coronavirus infection, my close and faithful friend Dmitry Kovtun died suddenly," Lugovoi said in a statement to the Russian social media website V Kontakte.

RELATED Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia

"For us, this is an irreplaceable and heavy loss. From the bottom of my heart, I express my deepest condolences to all relatives and friends of Dima. Sleep well, dear friend! We will never forget you."

Litvinenko worked for Russia's Federal Security Service, the successor of the Soviet Union's KGB spy agency, before he defected to Britain in 2000 and started serving as a consultant for Britain's MI6 intelligence agency.

Advertisement

The former spy had become a harsh critic of the Kremlin after attempting and failing to root out corruption within the FSB and the Russian government.

RELATED Fauci blasts 'conspiracy theories' in NYC graduation speech

Litvinenko died after drinking tea that had been poisoned with polonium 210 at a hotel in London and British investigators found the radioactive isotope in Kovtun and Lugovoi's rooms and on Logovoi's seat during his flight from Moscow.

British investigators have sought to extradite the two men and have concluded that Litvinenko was likely assassinated with approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Russia's Foreign Ministry has rejected.

The case had soured relations between the British and Russian governments well before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 hampered them further.

RELATED Russia shows only limited success on 100th day of war with Ukraine

Kovtun's former German wife, Inna Hohne, told detectives during the Litvinenko inquiry that he was a heavy drinker who shifted between badly paid jobs and dreamed of being a porn star, The Guardian reported.

After the assassination of Litvinenko, the West has blamed other poisonings of Kremlin critics on Russia including that of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in 2020.

Navalny has been imprisoned in Russia since January 2021 and the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Moscow nonprofit he established to combat corruption in Russia, was branded an extremist organization by a Moscow court in June 2021 and officially liquidated.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
World News // 1 hour ago
Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
June 4 (UPI) -- Demonstrators gathered Saturday in Tokyo to protest China's crackdown on events marking the anniversary of the June 4, 1989, massacre of pro-democracy activists in Tiananmen Square.
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
June 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine has reclaimed part of Severodonetsk, the regional governor said, as fighting continues in the more than 100-day war with Russia.
Biden says Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says Saudi Arabia visit possible, despite calling the nation a pariah
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that there's a possibility that he could visit Saudi Arabia during a Middle East trip. But responding to reporters, he said he would not change his views on human rights.
Queen Elizabeth II skips Friday Jubilee service; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth II skips Friday Jubilee service; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear
June 3 (UPI) -- The absence of Queen Elizabeth II and the presence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle highlighted Friday's religious services of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee.
Hong Kong police warn against unauthorized gatherings ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong police warn against unauthorized gatherings ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
June 3 (UPI) -- Hong Kong police appear ready to enforce a ban on gatherings marking the Saturday anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising and violent Chinese government suppression of that protest.
Chinese officials order renewed COVID-19 lockdown for some in Shanghai
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese officials order renewed COVID-19 lockdown for some in Shanghai
June 3 (UPI) -- Just one day after celebrating their release from a COVID-19 lockdown that lasted two months, some of Shanghai's 26 million residents were ordered to quarantine again.
Russia shows only limited success on 100th day of war with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia shows only limited success on 100th day of war with Ukraine
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine reached its 100th day on Friday, with Moscow tightening its grip on the Donbas region as Ukrainian forces slow -- and in some areas even stall -- Kremlin advances.
Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee
SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating the British monarch on the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne amid a four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration.
U.S. returns more land from former military base to South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. returns more land from former military base to South Korea
SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- The United States transferred land from its former military headquarters in Seoul to South Korea, officials said Friday, boosting long-standing plans to turn the garrison into a public park.
Yemen's warring sides renew 2-month truce
World News // 1 day ago
Yemen's warring sides renew 2-month truce
June 2 (UPI) -- Yemen's warring Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the nation's internationally recognized government have agreed to renew the current truce for another two months, the United Nations said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
Ukraine reclaims part of Severodonetsk taken by Russia
North Carolina jury sentences man to death for assaulting, murdering daughter
North Carolina jury sentences man to death for assaulting, murdering daughter
San Antonio police shoot, kill 13-year-old after vehicle crashes into patrol car
San Antonio police shoot, kill 13-year-old after vehicle crashes into patrol car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement