Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 3, 2022 / 5:04 AM

U.S. returns more land from former military base to South Korea

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
U.S. returns more land from former military base to South Korea
The United States turned over land from its former military headquarters in central Seoul Friday, as South Korea moves forward with plans to transform the base into a public park. The newly relocated presidential office overlooks the site. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- The United States transferred land from its former military headquarters in Seoul to South Korea, officials said Friday, boosting long-standing plans to turn the garrison into a public park.

United States Forces Korea handed over 51,000 square meters -- about 12 acres -- from Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, according to a statement by South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination.

Advertisement

Yongsan was the headquarters of USFK and the United Nations Command from the end of the 1950-53 Korean War until 2018, when both commands relocated to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, around 40 miles south of Seoul. It was initially established as a military base in 1904 by the Japanese during their colonial occupation of Korea and has been off-limits to the public ever since.

South Korea has been eager to develop Yongsan, which sits on a prime location, into a national park in the heart of the capital city.

RELATED Korean conglomerates vow to invest billions as new president takes office

Friday's handover follows transfers made in February and May. South Korea has now received around 30% of the garrison's roughly 500 acres, the statement said.

Advertisement

Redevelopment plans have picked up steam as newly inaugurated South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol moved his presidential office to the former defense ministry headquarters, located right next to the Yongsan site.

On Thursday, South Korea's land ministry announced it would open a section of the future Yongsan park to the public on a trial basis in June, giving ordinary citizens access to the former base for the first time in almost 120 years.

RELATED Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises

"This pilot opening is very meaningful for the people in that Yongsan Garrison, which had been a closed space for a long time, will be transformed into an open space with the relocation of the presidential office," Won Hee-ryong, minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, said in a statement.

"We will continue to communicate with the people and actively receive their opinions during the construction project so that they can feel that the Yongsan park finally belongs to them," he said.

The handover is part of the U.S. military's ongoing moves to consolidate its 28,500 troops to garrisons in Pyeongtaek and Daegu, located roughly 200 miles southeast of the capital.

RELATED President Joe Biden arrives in South Korea, visits Samsung chip plant

Latest Headlines

Yemen's warring sides renew 2-month truce
World News // 5 hours ago
Yemen's warring sides renew 2-month truce
June 2 (UPI) -- Yemen's warring Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the nation's internationally recognized government have agreed to renew the current truce for another two months, the United Nations said Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
World News // 10 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
June 2 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a thanksgiving service on Friday night after experiencing "some discomfort" following a Platinum Jubilee celebration on Thursday.
White House hits more elites close to Putin in new round of sanctions
World News // 14 hours ago
White House hits more elites close to Putin in new round of sanctions
June 2 (UPI) -- The White House Thursday announced a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Targets include oligarchs and elites close to President Vladimir Putin.
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
June 2 (UPI) -- Moscow mounted up new successes Thursday, with British officials saying Russia now controls most of the key hub city of Severodonetsk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Russia now controls 20% of Ukraine.
OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions
World News // 18 hours ago
OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions
June 2 (UPI) -- OPEC and its allies said Thursday it plans to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, which could lead to a deal with the United States that could lower crude prices.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade
World News // 20 hours ago
Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade
June 2 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicked off Thursday with a military parade with 1,400 troops and plenty of pomp and pageantry for her majesty's 70th year on the throne.
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and Taiwan announced an initiative meant to strengthen economic ties on the heels of a Washington-led regional trade pact that excluded Taipei.
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
World News // 23 hours ago
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
June 2 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes have harassed Canadian aircraft patrolling international airspace as part of a United Nations Security Council mission to enforce sanctions imposed against North Korea, the Canadian Armed Forces said.
N. Korea's COVID-19 outbreak 'getting worse,' WHO says
World News // 1 day ago
N. Korea's COVID-19 outbreak 'getting worse,' WHO says
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- A top World Health Organization official said that the agency believes North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak is "getting worse, not better" and appealed to Pyongyang for more information.
Russian forces take control of 80% of Severodonetsk
World News // 1 day ago
Russian forces take control of 80% of Severodonetsk
June 1 (UPI) -- Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk's regional military administration, said Wednesday that Russian forces now occupy about 80% of the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement