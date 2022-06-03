Chinese officials order renewed COVID-19 lockdown for some in Shanghai

1/2

A woman with her luggage walks on a highway towards Hongqiao railway station on Sunday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. As of that day, Shanghai city reported 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 93 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission. Two days after officials lifted lockdown restrictions, they ordered residents of two districts to return to quarantine for another two weeks. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- Just one day after celebrating their release from a COVID-19 lockdown that lasted two months, some of Shanghai's 25 million residents were ordered to quarantine again. On Thursday, Shanghai officials put new restrictions in place after seven cases were detected in two districts. That led to four neighborhoods sealed off by police and designated as "medium-risk areas." Those residents will not be permitted to leave their homes for 14 days, officials said. Advertisement

And for those who can leave, they still need to show proof of negative tests before entering public spaces.

Videos that showed up on social media between March and May revealed extensive frustration by the city's residents, including one in which police kicked down the door of an apartment to take a woman to quarantine.

Mayor Wu Qing said earlier this week that all businesses would be allowed to open starting June 1, but people who want to take public transportation to work will still have to show a negative COVID-19 test.

Since the first reported cases of COVID-19 in January 2020, China has recorded 3.1 million cases through June 2, 2022, with 16,982 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization. The country has administered 3.5 billion vaccine doses as of May 29.

Meanwhile, Starbucks, one of the many businesses hurt by the long shutdown of the city, announced Friday that it's reopening 600 of its 940 stores in China's economic capital.