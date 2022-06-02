Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2022 / 2:45 PM

White House hits more elites close to Putin in new round of sanctions

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
White House hits more elites close to Putin in new round of sanctions
School buses carrying Ukrainian refugees drive past a damaged bridge near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2022. The White House Thursday announced new sanctions against oligarchs and elites close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- The White House Thursday announced a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Targets include oligarchs and elites close to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as more prominent Russian business and government officials.

The Department of Treasury is sanctioning close Putin associate Sergei Roldugin and his family members. According to the White House, Roldugin is "money-manager of Putin's offshore wealth."

Advertisement

The added sanctions also target Putin-linked yachts and brokerages, including Imperial Yachts and its CEO, which the White House said provide services for Putin's inner circle.

According to the White House, sanctions are having a heavy impact on Russia's economy.

RELATED OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions

"The Russian economy is staggering under the weight of financial and trade sanctions, export controls, and the exodus of approximately 1,000 U.S. and multinational businesses," the White House said in a statement.

"Analysts are projecting a double-digit decline in Russian GDP in 2022, soaring inflation estimated near 20% in 2022, and Putin's war is projected to wipe out the last 15 years of economic gains in Russia."

The Department of State is adding more oligsarchs and elites close to Putin to the sanctions list. They include God Nisanov; Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson; and Alexy Mordashov, one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires.

Advertisement

Government ministers overseeing key sectors integral to the Russian economy are also targeted by the new sanctions, along with asset management and service companies the White House said are "key to Russian attempts to evade sanctions."

The president of United Aircraft Corporation, a state-owned company playing a role in supporting Russia's defense industry, was sanctioned. The White House said that corporation supplies "the military's destructive activity in Ukraine."

The Commerce Department is adding 71 parties located in Russia and Belarus to the Entity List in an effort to cut them off from getting U.S.-origin items or foreign-made products derived from certain U.S. technology or software.

RELATED EU approves partial Russian oil import ban in new round of sanctions

"So far, the United States has added 1,000 parties to Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List and over 300 parties have been added to Commerce's Entity List," the White House statement said.

RELATED U.S. sanctions sprawling Russia-backed Iranian oil smuggling network

Read More

Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia

Latest Headlines

Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
June 2 (UPI) -- Moscow mounted up new successes Thursday, with British officials saying Russia now controls most of the key hub city of Severodonetsk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Russia now controls 20% of Ukraine.
OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions
World News // 4 hours ago
OPEC agrees to increase production in face of Russian sanctions
June 2 (UPI) -- OPEC and its allies said Thursday it plans to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, which could lead to a deal with the United States that could lower crude prices.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade
World News // 6 hours ago
Queen's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with Trooping the Color parade
June 2 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicked off Thursday with a military parade with 1,400 troops and plenty of pomp and pageantry for her majesty's 70th year on the throne.
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States and Taiwan announced an initiative meant to strengthen economic ties on the heels of a Washington-led regional trade pact that excluded Taipei.
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
World News // 9 hours ago
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
June 2 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes have harassed Canadian aircraft patrolling international airspace as part of a United Nations Security Council mission to enforce sanctions imposed against North Korea, the Canadian Armed Forces said.
N. Korea's COVID-19 outbreak 'getting worse,' WHO says
World News // 12 hours ago
N. Korea's COVID-19 outbreak 'getting worse,' WHO says
SEOUL, June 2 (UPI) -- A top World Health Organization official said that the agency believes North Korea's COVID-19 outbreak is "getting worse, not better" and appealed to Pyongyang for more information.
Russian forces take control of 80% of Severodonetsk
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian forces take control of 80% of Severodonetsk
June 1 (UPI) -- Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk's regional military administration, said Wednesday that Russian forces now occupy about 80% of the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
June 1 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Ya'an, a city in China's Sichuan province, Wednesday, killing four people and injuring 14 others.
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II delayed by lightning storm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
World News // 1 day ago
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II delayed by lightning storm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
June 1 (UPI) -- A lightning storm delayed a plane carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Scotland to London for the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebration, which will run through this weekend.
Hurricane Agatha leaves at least 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Mexico
World News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Agatha leaves at least 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Mexico
June 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Agatha has killed at least 11 people and 20 are missing in southern Mexico, according to the governor of Oaxaca.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement