Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a thanksgiving service on Friday night after experiencing "some discomfort" following a Platinum Jubilee celebration on Thursday. Photo by Sgt. Donald C. Todd/British Ministry of Defense/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will sit out part of the nation's four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration after experiencing "some discomfort" during an event on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said. A representative for the palace said that Elizabeth, 96, would not attend the National Service of Thanksgiving in her honor on Friday after participating in a parade on Thursday. Advertisement

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the representative said. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

The queen's son, Prince Andrew, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not attend Friday's thanksgiving service, either. It was unclear if he would appear at other events related to the Jubilee.

Elizabeth, however, participated in a Beacon lighting at Windsor Castle on Thursday evening, according to the palace.

The queen was not seen publicly for two months earlier this year as the palace cited issues with her mobility.

Thursday's celebration began with a military parade in London, which featured 1,400 troops marching to celebrate Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

Elizabeth twice appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, wearing light blue as she rested her gloved hands on a cane.