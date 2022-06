ASF02 - 20020604- LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM : Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arriving at London's Guildhall for an official lunch 04 June 2002. The visit is part of the celebration of the Queen's golden jubilee. .EPA PHOTO WPA POOL/NICOLAS ASFOURI

June 1 (UPI) -- A lightning storm delayed a plane carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Scotland to London for the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebration, which will run until this weekend. The queen was aboard the plane on Tuesday headed from Aberdeen to Royal Air Force Base Northolt in northwest London when lightning in the area delayed her landing, officials said. She'd previously made a brief stop at her Scottish Balmoral estate. Advertisement

The plane that was carrying the 96-year-old British monarch also encountered high winds, rain and hail.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told NBC News on Wednesday that "all correct procedures were followed" during the flight and the queen's safety was never in danger.

Queen Elizabeth II was later photographed as she was driven from the airbase in London to Windsor Castle.

The official celebration for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70 years on the British throne, will begin Thursday and run through Saturday.

The celebration will include her traditional birthday parade, Trooping the Color, followed by a flypast of Royal Air Force jets. The royal family will view the events from their balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 96: a look back

Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs the service of Thanksgiving for the life of her husband, Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. The couple were married there in 1947. Andrew died in April 2021. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE