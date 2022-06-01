Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 1, 2022 / 5:22 AM

Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says
More than 1 million people have been internally displaced in Myanmar, the United Nations said, with the majority due to ongoing conflict and insecurity since the February 2021 military takeover. File Photo by EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- The number of internally displaced people in Myanmar has topped 1 million for the first time, according to a new report by the United Nations, with almost 700,000 being forced to relocate due to conflict and insecurity since the military seized power in a February 2021 coup.

The latest situation report from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, released Tuesday, said that in recent months "various parts of Myanmar have witnessed an escalation in fighting, further entrenching the already fragile humanitarian situation."

Advertisement

"The impact on civilians is worsening daily with frequent indiscriminate attacks and incidents involving explosive hazards, including landmines and explosive remnants of war," the report said.

Some 694,000 people have been internally displaced since the February 2021 coup, according to the report, adding to the 346,000 people who had already been displaced by long-running conflicts between ethnic armed groups and the military.

RELATED 1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia

More than 40,000 refugees have crossed borders into neighboring countries and almost 13,000 civilian properties have been destroyed, making it more difficult for internally displaced people, or IDPs, to eventually return home, the report added.

Soaring prices on essential commodities such as food and fuel are adding to the crisis, the U.N. warned, with fuel prices in April nearly two and a half times higher than in February 2021. Monsoon season is also underway, with strong storms and rain hitting Rakhine, Kachin, southern Shan and Kayin since April, causing damage to shelters.

Advertisement

On Feb. 1, 2021, Myanmar's military, known as the Tatmadaw, overthrew the civilian government and detained officials including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

RELATED Record number of countries ranked 'very bad' for press freedom, report says

The Tatmadaw claimed the results of a landslide electoral victory by Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy were fraudulent -- charges refuted by the country's election committee, as well as independent observers from several monitoring bodies.

Civil disobedience and nationwide protests immediately followed, which the junta brutally suppressed and which have hardened into an internal conflict that some describe as a full-fledged civil war.

According to the Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the junta has arrested almost 14,000 civilians and killed 1,876 since the coup.

RELATED Myanmar junta give deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi 5 years in prison for corruption

A March report by the U.N.'s human rights body found that the military's abuses in Myanmar may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Rights group Amnesty International released its own new report on Tuesday, focusing on military assaults in the eastern states of Kayin and Kayah that have displaced some 150,000 people and left entire villages emptied and burned.

"The world's attention may have moved away from Myanmar since last year's coup, but civilians continue to pay a high price," Rawya Rageh, senior crisis adviser at Amnesty International, said. "The military's ongoing assault on civilians in eastern Myanmar has been widespread and systematic, likely amounting to crimes against humanity."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. of 'serious consequences'
World News // 3 hours ago
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. of 'serious consequences'
June 1 (UPI) -- China recently conducted a joint combat readiness patrol around Taiwan, its military announced Wednesday, calling the exercises a "necessary action" against "collusion" between Washington and Taipei.
2 Russian soldiers sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
2 Russian soldiers sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine
May 31 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to more than 11 years in prison each for war crimes related to shelling near Kharkiv.
U.N. nuclear watchdog: Iran has enough enriched uranium to build atomic bomb
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. nuclear watchdog: Iran has enough enriched uranium to build atomic bomb
May 31 (UPI) -- Iran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb and has failed to provide information about nuclear material found in the country, the United Nations atomic agency said in a pair of reports Tuesday.
New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement
World News // 12 hours ago
New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement
May 31 (UPI) -- Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named his government cabinet Tuesday, including selecting women for 10 of the 32 positions -- a record.
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
World News // 14 hours ago
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
May 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime issued a report Monday warning synthetic drug trade in East and Southeast Asia is expanding as agents seized over 1 billion methamphetamine tablets in 2021.
Israel, United Arab Emirates sign historic trade pact worth billions
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel, United Arab Emirates sign historic trade pact worth billions
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel on Tuesday signed a multibillion dollar free trade agreement with United Arab Emirates, forging the largest deal between Israel and any Arab country.
Russia captures about half of Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Zelensky says
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia captures about half of Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Zelensky says
May 31 (UPI) -- The Russian military on Tuesday seized "around half" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Tuesday night address to the country.
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
World News // 21 hours ago
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
May 31 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese Air Force pilot died Tuesday in a crash of his AT-3 trainer jet, marking the island's third military plane accident of the year as China continues to apply pressure with frequent aircraft incursions.
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
World News // 22 hours ago
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
May 31 (UPI) -- The city of Shanghai in China is preparing to start easing COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday after a two-month shutdown left the country's most prosperous city at a standstill.
Agatha weakens to tropical storm after early-season landfall in Mexico
World News // 3 days ago
Agatha weakens to tropical storm after early-season landfall in Mexico
May 31 (UPI) -- The East Pacific's first named storm of the year -- Agatha -- weakened to a tropical storm on Monday evening after it made landfall on the southern Mexico coastline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
Two children killed in Uvalde school shooting laid to rest Tuesday
Two children killed in Uvalde school shooting laid to rest Tuesday
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement