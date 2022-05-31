Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 31, 2022 / 9:01 AM

Evacuations halted in key Donbas city in Ukraine amid Russian advances

By Clyde Hughes
Evacuations halted in key Donbas city in Ukraine amid Russian advances
School buses carrying Ukrainian refugees drive past a damaged bridge near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- The Russian military on Tuesday continued to advance in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, with officials saying that troops now control about half of the municipality.

Sievierodonetsk city official Oleksandr Stryuk said that evacuations had to be halted on Tuesday because of the Russian advances after forces broke through Ukrainian defenses.

Advertisement

Russian troops have been fighting to make the new advances in Sievierodonetsk for days.

"Unfortunately, the front line has cut the city into two halves, but the city is still defending [itself], the city is still Ukrainian," Stryuk said, according to The Guardian.

RELATED France calls for investigation into death of journalist covering war in Ukraine

"The evacuation is suspended. Unfortunately, it's impossible [to evacuate civilians] because street fighting is continuing."

If Russia captures Sievierodonetsk, Moscow would hold nearly all of the easternmost Luhansk region, which comprises the Donbas region with Donetsk.

In recent days, Russian forces have overrun the towns of Svitlodarsk and Lyman and made continued advances in Moscow's goal of taking the entire Donbas region from Ukraine, as it did with Crimea almost a decade ago.

RELATED EU approves partial Russian oil import ban in new round of sanctions

In the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which Russia captured after three months of intense fighting, officials said that a Russian ship carrying about 2,500 tons of "hot-rolled sheets" of steel left docks for the first time since the takeover.

Advertisement

The shipment, bound for Russia, left after Ukrainian officials complained that Moscow was looting Ukrainian products such as grains and metals to be used in Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he's scheduled to meet with Turkish leaders in Turkey next week in hopes of creating a safe corridor for Ukrainian grain vessels to avert a food crisis.

RELATED Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine, one of the world's largest suppliers of grains, said Russia has been blocking shipments of corn, wheat, sunflower seeds, barley and oats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call recently that Moscow was ready to allow the ships to leave with coordination from Turkey.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
World News // 1 hour ago
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
May 31 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese Air Force pilot died Tuesday in a crash of his AT-3 trainer jet, marking the island's third military plane accident of the year as China continues to apply pressure with frequent aircraft incursions.
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
World News // 2 hours ago
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
May 31 (UPI) -- The city of Shanghai in China is preparing to start easing COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday after a two-month shutdown left the country's most prosperous city at a standstill.
Agatha weakens to tropical storm after early-season landfall in Mexico
World News // 3 days ago
Agatha weakens to tropical storm after early-season landfall in Mexico
May 31 (UPI) -- The East Pacific's first named storm of the year -- Agatha -- weakened to a tropical storm on Monday evening after it made landfall on the southern Mexico coastline.
France calls for investigation into death of journalist covering war in Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
France calls for investigation into death of journalist covering war in Ukraine
May 31 (UPI) -- France has called for an investigation into the death of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who died while covering the war in eastern Ukraine.
EU sanctions al-Qaida-linked group, two leaders
World News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions al-Qaida-linked group, two leaders
May 30 (UPI) -- The member states of the European Union on Monday agreed to impose terrorism-related sanctions against an al-Qaida-affiliated armed insurgent group and two of its leaders.
EU approves partial Russian oil import ban in new round of sanctions
World News // 14 hours ago
EU approves partial Russian oil import ban in new round of sanctions
May 30 (UPI) -- The European Union has agreed on a deal to impose a partial ban on oil imports from Russia in the face of its invasion of Ukraine, top EU officials announced late Monday.
German police: Probes of child sex abuse depictions soared in 2021
World News // 17 hours ago
German police: Probes of child sex abuse depictions soared in 2021
May 30 (UPI) -- Germany saw a more than 100% increase in police investigations of depictions of sexual violence against children and young people during 2021, authorities reported Monday.
Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee
World News // 17 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee
May 30 (UPI) -- Photos of Queen Elizabeth II were projected onto the landmark Stonehenge to commemorate each decade of her 70-year British reign ahead of historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
World News // 19 hours ago
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
May 30 (UPI) -- A man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair smeared cake across a piece of glass that protects the Mona Lisa at Paris' famous Louvre museum, and was sent for a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.
WHO says it's 'not concerned' about monkeypox outbreak turning into pandemic
World News // 21 hours ago
WHO says it's 'not concerned' about monkeypox outbreak turning into pandemic
May 30 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization official said Monday that it's unlikely that the monkeypox outbreak will evolve into a pandemic like COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement