New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement

Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named his cabinet Tuesday, which included the first Muslim ministers and a total of 10 women. File Photo courtesy of Australian Labor Party/ Wikimedia Commons

May 31 (UPI) -- Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named his government cabinet Tuesday. Albanese named a record 10 women to his cabinet, which includes 22 other members. Advertisement

Albanese is the country's 31st prime minister and has been the leader of the Australian Labor Party since 2019.

He beat incumbent Scott Morrison in an election earlier in May, with Morrisson conceding defeat 10 days ago.

The party's deputy leader Richard Marles assumes the role of Deputy Prime Minister and will also handle the Minister of Defense portfolio.

Today I announced my new ministry. Tomorrow, we will go to Government House to be sworn in and start delivering on a better future. pic.twitter.com/34TWSyHBHk— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 31, 2022

South Australia Senator Penny Wong is the country's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, having served as an elected official for 20 years.

Albanese's government will be sworn in officially Wednesday after campaigning on a promise of "renewal not revolution," although a few cabinet ministers have already gone through the process.

Morrison's government counted seven women in cabinet leadership positions.

"Proud to lead an inclusive government that is as diverse as Australia itself. Welcome to all these new Labor members," Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Industry and Science Minister ​​Ed Husic and Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly will be sworn in as the country's first Muslim cabinet members.

"This is an exciting team. It's a team that is overflowing, I think, with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference as ministers and assistant ministers," he said at a news conference in Canberra Tuesday.