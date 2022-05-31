Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 31, 2022 / 5:40 PM

New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement

By Simon Druker
1/2
New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement
Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named his cabinet Tuesday, which included the first Muslim ministers and a total of 10 women. File Photo courtesy of Australian Labor Party/Wikimedia Commons

May 31 (UPI) -- Newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese named his government cabinet Tuesday.

Albanese named a record 10 women to his cabinet, which includes 22 other members.

Advertisement

Albanese is the country's 31st prime minister and has been the leader of the Australian Labor Party since 2019.

He beat incumbent Scott Morrison in an election earlier in May, with Morrisson conceding defeat 10 days ago.

The party's deputy leader Richard Marles assumes the role of Deputy Prime Minister and will also handle the Minister of Defense portfolio.

South Australia Senator Penny Wong is the country's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, having served as an elected official for 20 years.

RELATED Australian man gets winning lotto ticket for birthday, splits money with gift giver

Albanese's government will be sworn in officially Wednesday after campaigning on a promise of "renewal not revolution," although a few cabinet ministers have already gone through the process.

Morrison's government counted seven women in cabinet leadership positions.

Advertisement

"Proud to lead an inclusive government that is as diverse as Australia itself. Welcome to all these new Labor members," Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Industry and Science Minister ​​Ed Husic and Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly will be sworn in as the country's first Muslim cabinet members.

"This is an exciting team. It's a team that is overflowing, I think, with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference as ministers and assistant ministers," he said at a news conference in Canberra Tuesday.

Read More

China signs deal with Samoa during Pacific trip watched closely by U.S. officials Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI

Latest Headlines

2 Russian soldiers sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 9 minutes ago
2 Russian soldiers sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine
May 31 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian court on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to more than 11 years in prison each for war crimes related to shelling near Kharkiv.
U.N. nuclear watchdog: Iran has enough enriched uranium to build atomic bomb
World News // 12 minutes ago
U.N. nuclear watchdog: Iran has enough enriched uranium to build atomic bomb
May 31 (UPI) -- Iran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear bomb and has failed to provide information about nuclear material found in the country, the United Nations atomic agency said in a pair of reports Tuesday.
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
World News // 3 hours ago
1 billion meth tablets seized as synthetic drug trade skyrockets in Asia
May 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime issued a report Monday warning synthetic drug trade in East and Southeast Asia is expanding as agents seized over 1 billion methamphetamine tablets in 2021.
Israel, United Arab Emirates sign historic trade pact worth billions
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel, United Arab Emirates sign historic trade pact worth billions
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel on Tuesday signed a multibillion dollar free trade agreement with United Arab Emirates, forging the largest deal between Israel and any Arab country.
Russia captures about half of Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Zelensky says
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia captures about half of Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Zelensky says
May 31 (UPI) -- The Russian military on Tuesday seized "around half" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Tuesday night address to the country.
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
World News // 11 hours ago
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
May 31 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese Air Force pilot died Tuesday in a crash of his AT-3 trainer jet, marking the island's third military plane accident of the year as China continues to apply pressure with frequent aircraft incursions.
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
World News // 11 hours ago
Shanghai prepares to move toward returning to normal after 2-month COVID-19 lockdown
May 31 (UPI) -- The city of Shanghai in China is preparing to start easing COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday after a two-month shutdown left the country's most prosperous city at a standstill.
Agatha weakens to tropical storm after early-season landfall in Mexico
World News // 3 days ago
Agatha weakens to tropical storm after early-season landfall in Mexico
May 31 (UPI) -- The East Pacific's first named storm of the year -- Agatha -- weakened to a tropical storm on Monday evening after it made landfall on the southern Mexico coastline.
France calls for investigation into death of journalist covering war in Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
France calls for investigation into death of journalist covering war in Ukraine
May 31 (UPI) -- France has called for an investigation into the death of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who died while covering the war in eastern Ukraine.
EU sanctions al-Qaida-linked group, two leaders
World News // 19 hours ago
EU sanctions al-Qaida-linked group, two leaders
May 30 (UPI) -- The member states of the European Union on Monday agreed to impose terrorism-related sanctions against an al-Qaida-affiliated armed insurgent group and two of its leaders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement