Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of British reign is commemorated on Stonehenge in advance of this week's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo courtesy of English Heritage.

May 30 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II lit up Stonehenge in photos commemorating each decade of her 70-year British reign ahead of this week's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge," tweeted English Heritage, which cares for the prehistoric landmark in Wiltshire, Britain. "Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen's reign." Advertisement We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen's reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe— English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

In one image, the Queen is at her 1953 coronation. Other photos show her in yellow during a 1975 trip to Mexico, walking her corgis in 1980 and more recently at the Royal Windsor Horse show.

"We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen -- of her personality, of her interests and really show what a special lady she is," English Heritage said in a statement.

Six large portraits of Queen Elizabeth over the years were also projected onto Marble Arch in London Monday. The National Portrait Gallery provided the six images from its collection.

To mark the #PlatinumJubilee, portraits of Queen Elizabeth II have been projected onto Marble Arch Alongside @theartofldn & @MarbleArchLDN, with the support of @EnglishHeritage & @CityWestminster, our Gallery lit up Marble Arch with 6 images of the Queen from our Collection✨ pic.twitter.com/iuEGh4SWPs— National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) May 30, 2022

Thousands are expected to attend this week's Platinum Jubilee, which will run four days from Thursday through Sunday, to commemorate the Queen's seven decades on the throne. Buckingham Palace said the schedule will include a concert on Saturday with "the world's biggest entertainment stars."

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in front of Buckingham Palace, will wrap up the final day.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch. It has been more than 70 years since she ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, upon the death of her father, King George VI. She turned 96 on April 21.

