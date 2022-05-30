Advertisement
World News
May 30, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee

By Sheri Walsh
Queen Elizabeth lights up Stonehenge for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of British reign is commemorated on Stonehenge in advance of this week's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo courtesy of English Heritage.

May 30 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II lit up Stonehenge in photos commemorating each decade of her 70-year British reign ahead of this week's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge," tweeted English Heritage, which cares for the prehistoric landmark in Wiltshire, Britain. "Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen's reign."

In one image, the Queen is at her 1953 coronation. Other photos show her in yellow during a 1975 trip to Mexico, walking her corgis in 1980 and more recently at the Royal Windsor Horse show.

"We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen -- of her personality, of her interests and really show what a special lady she is," English Heritage said in a statement.

Six large portraits of Queen Elizabeth over the years were also projected onto Marble Arch in London Monday. The National Portrait Gallery provided the six images from its collection.

Thousands are expected to attend this week's Platinum Jubilee, which will run four days from Thursday through Sunday, to commemorate the Queen's seven decades on the throne. Buckingham Palace said the schedule will include a concert on Saturday with "the world's biggest entertainment stars."

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in front of Buckingham Palace, will wrap up the final day.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch. It has been more than 70 years since she ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, upon the death of her father, King George VI. She turned 96 on April 21.

German police: Probes of child sex abuse depictions soared in 2021
World News // 38 minutes ago
German police: Probes of child sex abuse depictions soared in 2021
May 30 (UPI) -- Germany saw a more than 100% increase in police investigations of depictions of sexual violence against children and young people during 2021, authorities reported Monday.
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
World News // 3 hours ago
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
May 30 (UPI) -- A man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair smeared cake across a piece of glass that protects the Mona Lisa at Paris' famous Louvre museum, and was sent for a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.
WHO says it's 'not concerned' about monkeypox outbreak turning into pandemic
World News // 4 hours ago
WHO says it's 'not concerned' about monkeypox outbreak turning into pandemic
May 30 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization official said Monday that it's unlikely that the monkeypox outbreak will evolve into a pandemic like COVID-19.
Archaeologists in Egypt dig up artifacts that date back 2,500 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Archaeologists in Egypt dig up artifacts that date back 2,500 years
May 30 (UPI) -- Egyptian officials announced on Monday that archaeologists have discovered roughly hundreds of artifacts at the Saqqara necropolis that date back about 2,500 years.
Officials find missing plane that crashed in Nepal carrying 22 passengers
World News // 6 hours ago
Officials find missing plane that crashed in Nepal carrying 22 passengers
May 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Nepal said on Monday they found a small plane with 22 passengers that went missing on Sunday crashed in the country's Mustang district at an altitude of about 14,500 feet.
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
May 30 (UPI) -- Russian troopers moved into the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk on Monday after days of heavy shelling and fighting, officials said as Moscow continued its quest to capture eastern portions of Ukraine.
Agatha crawls toward Mexico as a strong Category 2 hurricane
World News // 2 days ago
Agatha crawls toward Mexico as a strong Category 2 hurricane
May 30 (UPI) -- The East Pacific's first named storm of the year -- Agatha -- strengthened into a strong Category 2 hurricane Sunday afternoon as it closed in on the southern Mexico coastline.
Colombians to cast ballots in June runoff presidential election
World News // 12 hours ago
Colombians to cast ballots in June runoff presidential election
May 30 (UPI) -- Voters in Colombia will return to the polls in June after Sunday's presidential election resulted in a runoff between two anti-establishment candidates at opposite ends of the political spectrum.
Three migrants dead, others rescued from Rio Grande in Mexico
World News // 17 hours ago
Three migrants dead, others rescued from Rio Grande in Mexico
May 29 (UPI) -- Mexican officials have retrieved the bodies of three men and rescued a woman and two young children from the waters of the Rio Grande, the immigration authority said amid a slew of recent migrant deaths in the country.
Pope Francis to create 21 new cardinals in August
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis to create 21 new cardinals in August
May 29 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday said he plans to hold a consistory for the creation of 21 new cardinals on Aug. 27.
