Clashes erupt in Jerusalem as far-right Jewish Israelis attend Flag March

Jewish right-wing extremists carry Israeli flags during the controversial 'Flag March' outside the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City in East Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Clashes erupted in Jerusalem on Sunday as around 70,000 far-right Jewish nationalists conducted a Flag March to commemorate a national holiday marking the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City and East Jerusalem in 1967. Demonstrators chanted racist slogans including "death to Arabs" and "may your villages burn," The Times of Israel reported. Some called Palestinian journalists "whores" and "dogs," among other slurs. Advertisement

Israeli police pleaded with Palestinians to keep calm amid the provocations but clashes, including the throwing of rocks and bottles, eventually broke out between the Israelis and Palestinians, The Times of Israel reported.

The Red Crescent, part of the humanitarian International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, told Al Jazeera that the clashes Sunday led to more than 140 injuries in the West Bank with more than a dozen of them caused by rounds fired by Israeli forces.

Jewish Israelis allegedly launched Molotov cocktails at the homes of Palestinians in the villages of Burin and in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli police deployed around 2,000 officers to secure the rally, including plainclothes officers, who arrested at least 56 Palestinians in East Jerusalem. It was not immediately clear how many Israelis were arrested.

Before the march, thousands of Jewish Israelis broke rules under Jewish religious law to visit the Temple Mount -- the highly contested holy site for Muslims, Jews and Christians. The site is under the management of the government of Jordan.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned Israeli far-right politician Ben-Gvir for entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located at the Temple Mount. The ministry said that the extremists entered the mosque "under the protection of the Israeli police" amid the "provocative and escalating march in occupied Jerusalem."

A spokesman for the ministry reiterated that Jordan has "exclusive jurisdiction" to manage the affairs of the place of worship and to regulate entry to it.