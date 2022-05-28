Advertisement
World News
May 28, 2022 / 11:23 AM

Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

By Sommer Brokaw

May 28 (UPI) -- Russia test fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile Saturday from the Barents Sea to a target in the White Sea on Russia's northwest coast, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Video footage of the test fire over a distance of 621 miles shared by the Ministry of Defense showed Russia's Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate at sea fire the missile from a steep trajectory.

Advertisement

The ministry noted that the successful test fire was part of testing a new generation of weapons, state-run Russian news agency TASS reported.

Moscow has shown force with the new weapons tests amid the Russia-Ukraine war, including a test of its new Sarmat nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile last month.

The Zircon missile was touted as part of a new "invincible" generation of weapons when Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled it a few years ago.

Moscow says it can reach speeds of Mach 9 -- nine times of the speed of sound -- which enables it to evade enemy air defenses, along with range of more than 600 miles.

Russia's Defense Ministry previously carried out other successful Zircon test firings, including one test in November that hit a target nearly 250 miles away, among others.

Advertisement

Read More

Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv Russia trying to wipe out Ukraine culture, identity, Biden tells Naval Academy grads Ukraine war could boost tensions between U.S., China over Taiwan Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile

Latest Headlines

Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv
May 28 (UPI) -- Russian shelling Saturday targeted the city of Kharkiv near the conflict zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, local officials said.
Tropical Storm Agatha forms south of Mexico
World News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Agatha forms south of Mexico
May 28 (UPI) -- An area of disturbed weather that AccuWeather meteorologists were closely scrutinizing all week over the waters south of Mexico became the first named storm of the 2022 East Pacific hurricane season -- Agatha.
Russia gains ground in Ukraine's east and enters outskirts of Severodonetsk
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia gains ground in Ukraine's east and enters outskirts of Severodonetsk
May 27 (UPI) -- Russia's military is gaining ground in Ukraine's east as they continue to try to encircle Severodonetsk. Ukraine denied that the city is surrounded and said fighting continues there.
Tourist boat accident off Western Australia injures 20
World News // 22 hours ago
Tourist boat accident off Western Australia injures 20
May 27 (UPI) -- Twenty tourists were injured, 12 seriously, in a tourist boat accident off Western Australia on Friday when passengers were thrown overboard.
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
May 27 (UPI) -- A controversial flag march in Jerusalem on Sunday will go through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarters, sparking concerns of violence as the event leads to the Western Wall.
Korean conglomerates vow to invest billions as new president takes office
World News // 1 day ago
Korean conglomerates vow to invest billions as new president takes office
SEOUL, May 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's conglomerates have announced plans to invest billions of dollars over the next five years as new President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office.
China, Russia veto U.S.-led push for North Korea sanctions
World News // 1 day ago
China, Russia veto U.S.-led push for North Korea sanctions
SEOUL, May 27 (UPI) -- China and Russia shut down a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution to impose additional sanctions on North Korea, highlighting a widening geopolitical divide that Washington warned would "embolden" the regime.
World Health Assembly votes to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
World Health Assembly votes to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine
May 27 (UPI) -- In a symbolic victory for Ukraine, the World Health Organization has voted to condemn Russia's war as a serious health impediment not only for the invaded country but for the wider international community.
Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, kills at least 7
World News // 1 day ago
Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, kills at least 7
May 26 (UPI) -- Russian forces renewed its attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least seven people and injuring a dozen others Thursday, local officials said.
7.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Peru
World News // 1 day ago
7.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Peru
May 26 (UPI) -- A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday. Officials did not immediately report any damage or injuries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement