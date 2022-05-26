Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 26, 2022 / 2:30 PM

Former Louvre director charged in fraud, trafficking case

By Simon Druker
Former Louvre director charged in fraud, trafficking case
Former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez (right), pictured in 2019 dedicating the museum's conservation building, was charged late Wednesday after an investigation into fraud and antiquities trafficking. Photo courtesy of the Louvre/Twitter

May 26 (UPI) -- A former director of the Louvre Museum in Paris is facing charges related to trafficking and fraud accusations.

Jean-Luc Martinez was charged Wednesday night, following a multi-year investigation into alleged trafficking of antiquities from the Middle East, The Art Newspaper reported, citing an "official legal source."

Advertisement

The famed French museum had not issued a comment as of 2 pm EDT Thursday.

Martinez is charged with "complicity in organized fraud." The charges are allegedly related to antiquities purchased by the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Martinez oversaw the museum between 2013 and 2021.

Two of his colleagues, specializing in Egyptology, also were detained, but released without being charged.

Police took Martinez in for questioning Monday as part of a larger investigation, which also involves artifacts sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the publication ARTnews reported.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2007, and its acquisitions must receive approval from a joint commission co-chaired by the Louvre director, the post Martinez held until 2021.

The investigation is focused on accusations Martinez did not listen to concerns or properly inspect an Egyptian sele, a historical monument, later purchased by the Abu Dhabi museum, according to The Art Newspaper.

Advertisement

Martinez is currently a French special ambassador for cooperation on cultural heritage.

He dedicated the Louvre's new conservation center in northern France in 2019, which is meant to protect thousands of priceless artworks previously stored in the museum's flood-prone basements.

Read More

EPA proposes protections for Alaska's salmon-rich Bristol Bay Global hydrogen alliance launches in Seoul British prosecutors charge actor Kevin Spacey with sexually assaulting 3 men

Latest Headlines

7.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Peru
World News // 51 minutes ago
7.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Peru
May 26 (UPI) -- A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday. Officials did not immediately report any damage or injuries.
Doctors Without Borders pivots, apologizes for publishing teen victim's photo
World News // 1 hour ago
Doctors Without Borders pivots, apologizes for publishing teen victim's photo
May 26 (UPI) -- After originally defending its decision, the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders apologized Thursday for publishing photographs of a teenage rape survivor on its website.
Antony Blinken stresses diplomacy in dealing with China over Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
Antony Blinken stresses diplomacy in dealing with China over Taiwan
May 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to definitively squash concerns over possible military involvement by the United States on behalf of Taiwan on Thursday.
British watchdog investigating Google over dominance in digital ad market
World News // 2 hours ago
British watchdog investigating Google over dominance in digital ad market
May 26 (UPI) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog says it's investigating tech giant Google over its dominance in the technology advertising market -- which is the second time this year that the company is facing such an inquiry.
Global hydrogen alliance launches in Seoul
World News // 3 hours ago
Global hydrogen alliance launches in Seoul
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- Delegates from 18 countries participated in a ceremony to launch a global alliance of hydrogen-related organizations in Seoul, physically or virtually.
Hyundai Mobis develops swivel display for dashboards
World News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis develops swivel display for dashboards
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's auto part maker Hyundai Mobis announced it has developed an adjustable display technology for the automotive cockpit system.
British prosecutors charge actor Kevin Spacey with sexually assaulting 3 men
World News // 3 hours ago
British prosecutors charge actor Kevin Spacey with sexually assaulting 3 men
May 26 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused five years ago of sexually assaulting a man decades ago, was charged on Thursday with several criminal counts also alleging sexual assault.
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
World News // 5 hours ago
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
May 26 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook southern Mexico on Wednesday in an area that's rife with seismic activity, scientists said.
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday they flew fighter jets over the Sea of Japan in signal of readiness after China and Russia sent bombers nearby and North Korea test-fired three missiles.
11 newborns die in Senegalese hospital fire, says president
World News // 9 hours ago
11 newborns die in Senegalese hospital fire, says president
May 26 (UPI) -- Eleven newborn babies were killed in a fire that erupted at a western Senegalese hospital, the country's president, Macky Sall, said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Police: Texas shooter slipped by school officer; mother says gunman not a 'monster'
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
Report: CVS ends filling prescriptions connected with Cerebral, Done Health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement