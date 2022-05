Image shows the location of the epicenter of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Peru on Thursday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

May 26 (UPI) -- A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Thursday. Officials did not immediately report any damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was located 8 miles west-northwest of Azangaro, Peru, at a depth of 135 miles.

Last November, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru in the Amazonas region 26 miles north-northwest of Barranca. That earthquake was felt in the capital of Lima but resulted in no injuries.

Peru is one of the Pacific Ocean countries that makes up the so-called Ring of Fire, where most of the world's earthquakes and volcano activities happen because of its location along specific tectonic-plate boundaries.