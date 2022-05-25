Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 25, 2022 / 5:47 PM

Former Pakistani PM leads march into Islamabad demanding new elections

By Simon Druker
1/2
Former Pakistani PM leads march into Islamabad demanding new elections
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan followed through Wednesday on his promise to hold a march and a protest in the country's capital of Islamabad, sparking clashes with police. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan followed through with his march to the capital of Islamabad Wednesday, leading to a crackdown on crowds by police and military.

The march of vehicles and supporters pushing for early elections defied the ban put in place by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Khan called on his supporters to march on the country's capital to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to hold new elections. He also confirmed he would run again for office in the next election.

Khan was removed last month after losing a unanimous no-confidence vote in Parliament.

RELATED Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan

"We have entered Punjab and will insha'Allah be heading towards Islamabad. No amount of state oppression and fascism by this imported govt can stop or deter our march," Khan wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Advertisement

Video posted on his account showed hundreds of vehicles jamming a road for as far as the eye can see.

RELATED Russia withdraws bid to host Expo 2030 amid war in Ukraine

"We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given. Calling all ppl of Islamabad & Pindi to join," Khan wrote.

Clashes between supporters and police broke out in several cities, including Karachi and Lahore. Police reported protesters setting fire to trees and vehicles in Islamabad.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned Sunday the government would be prepared to take "action" if such a march was created with the "intent to cause anarchy."

RELATED Russian diplomat resigns in protest of war against Ukraine

Earlier in the week, Khan repeated claims that the United States was behind his ouster from office, CNN reported.

"Whenever the next elections take place, not only will we run, but I can predict that this will be the biggest party in Pakistan's history, because people are so incensed and feel insulted that these criminals (current government) have been foisted upon us," Khan told CNN.

Latest Headlines

Russian forces focus efforts on Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
World News // 19 minutes ago
Russian forces focus efforts on Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
May 25 (UPI) -- Russian forces have focused their efforts on attacking and capturing the city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, local officials said Wednesday.
Partygate: Gray report slams British PM Boris Johnson, others for breaking COVID-19 rules
World News // 7 hours ago
Partygate: Gray report slams British PM Boris Johnson, others for breaking COVID-19 rules
May 25 (UPI) -- A damning report was released Wednesday that said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other officials violated COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 by having social gatherings in a scandal known as "partygate."
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
World News // 8 hours ago
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
May 25 (UPI) -- Former German tennis champion Boris Becker has been transferred to a prison housing foreign nationals in Britain, an indication he may be deported.
Pope Francis calls for ending indiscriminate arms trafficking, prays for Uvalde victims
World News // 9 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for ending indiscriminate arms trafficking, prays for Uvalde victims
May 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called Wednesday for an end to indiscriminate arms trafficking and said his heart was broken by the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.
North Korea launches 3 missiles, including ICBM: Seoul
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea launches 3 missiles, including ICBM: Seoul
SEOUL, May 24 (UPI) -- One day after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded his trip to Asia, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles eastward into the sea, including one probable ICBM, the South Korean military said Wednesday.
Jehovah's Witness released from Russian jail after serving 5 years
World News // 18 hours ago
Jehovah's Witness released from Russian jail after serving 5 years
May 24 (UPI) -- A Danish Jehovah's Witness who was the first person to be arrested and sentenced to a Russian jail amid the Kremlin's crackdown on the religion has been released after serving five years behind bars.
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
World News // 1 day ago
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
May 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they have discovered about 200 bodies beneath the debris of an apartment building in Mariupol, the southern port city that's been targeted for weeks by Russian forces.
Dutch airline KLM faces suit over 'greenwashing'
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch airline KLM faces suit over 'greenwashing'
May 24 (UPI) -- Environmental groups have filed suit against KLM, alleging the Dutch airline has falsely claimed to be environmentally sustainable in advertising to improve its image, which is greenwashing.
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
World News // 1 day ago
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
May 24 (UPI) -- A court found a 14-year-old boy guilty on Tuesday of murdering 12-year-old Ava White in November in Liverpool, Britain after she asked him to stop filming her and her friends.
British regulator fines U.S. facial recognition company $9.4M
World News // 1 day ago
British regulator fines U.S. facial recognition company $9.4M
May 24 (UPI) -- A British regulator has fined a U.S. facial recognition company over collecting images of people in Britain in violation of its data protection laws.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disgraced reality show star Josh Duggar to learn sentence for child porn conviction
Disgraced reality show star Josh Duggar to learn sentence for child porn conviction
Gunman posted about plans online ahead of Texas school massacre, Gov. Abbott says
Gunman posted about plans online ahead of Texas school massacre, Gov. Abbott says
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
Biden to order federal policing reforms on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death
Biden to order federal policing reforms on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement