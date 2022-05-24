Trending
May 24, 2022 / 4:03 AM

Russia withdraws bid to host Expo 2030 amid war in Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Russia on Monday announced that it has withdrawn its application to host Expo 2030. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Moscow has withdrawn its bid to host Expo 2030, saying it was forced to do so by Western nations who are attempting to isolate Russia on the world stage over its war in Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry announced its decision to rescind its bid Monday, stating World Expos have become "another victim of the large-scale anti-Russian campaign," which has made the selection process neither fair nor impartial.

The ministry said it has notified its decision to the Bureau International des Expositions, which confirmed the voluntarily withdrawal of Moscow's candidacy in a brief statement.

"There is no doubt that the pressure on Russia and our partners is another unscrupulous attempt by a number of countries to denigrate our country," the ministry said in a statement.

RELATED Pentagon: 20 nations agree to send new weapons to Ukraine

"I would like to believe that in the foreseeable future the global exhibition movement will return to its historical roots, when it was engaged in non-political and purely applied activities," it said. "We hope that in the future the necessary conditions will be created for Russian participation in an equal competition for the right to host Expo."

Nations wanting to host the event in 2030 have until Sept. 7 to apply, the Paris-based organization said.

Russia withdrew its application as democratic nations seek to further punish and isolate it over its invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Global number of refugees, forcibly displaced people passes 100M

Several international events, organizations and competitions have joined the effort by banning Russia and Russian athletes.

In early March, Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from competing at the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games after multiple governments, teams and athletes threatened to withdraw from the competition in protest over Moscow's war.

The Union of European Football Associations early this month also declared Russia's bids to host the 2028 and 2031 European championships ineligible while banning the Russian national women's soccer team from competing in this year's championship and from qualifying for next year's World Cup.

RELATED Zelensky, Putin, Desantis named to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list

According to U.N. data, since the war began on Feb. 24, more than 3,800 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and another 6.5 million have fled the country.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

