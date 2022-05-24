Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 24, 2022 / 10:32 AM

2 pilots killed in central Iran after Chinese-made F-7 crashes during training

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
2 pilots killed in central Iran after Chinese-made F-7 crashes during training
The Chinese-made F-7, similar to this one, crashed in central Iran on Tuesday, according to state-run media. Both pilots aboard were killed. File Photo by Shahram Sharifi/Wikimedia/Creative Commons

May 24 (UPI) -- Two Iranian miliary pilots were killed on Tuesday when their Chinese-made fighter jet crashed during a training exercise, officials said.

The pilots were flying an F-7 when it went down in central Iran, state-run media reported.

Advertisement

The plane was participating in a shooting exercise when it crashed near Anarak, which is located about 220 miles southeast of Tehran.

The pilots were identified as Maj. Qasem Zamani and First Lt. Mohammad Javad Bai.

"This fighter jet faced technical issues during the training operation and crashed," Isfahan Deputy Gov. Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari said, according to Al Jazeera.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Tuesday's was the second crash of an Iranian fighter jet in three months. A U.S.-made F-5, which was bought by Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, crashed into a school stadium in Tabriz in February, killing two pilots and a civilian.

Iran has a rather poor air safety record, mainly due to its aging fleet of military planes and difficulty in finding spare parts for repairs.

Before the Islamic revolution, the United States also sold several F-14 fighter jets to Tehran. The F-14 was made famous by the 1986 blockbuster film Top Gun.

Advertisement

Iran's military is the only country that still flies the F-14s today after the U.S. Navy retired its fleet in 2006 and destroyed the remaining planes to prevent their parts from falling into Iranian hands.

Read More

Mike Pompeo offers momentous support for Iranian opposition Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death U.S. sanctions Lebanese businessman accused of funding Hezbollah

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong cardinal denies failing to register fund that helped dissidents
World News // 55 minutes ago
Hong Kong cardinal denies failing to register fund that helped dissidents
May 24 (UPI) -- Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong, along with five other people, denied charges in court on Tuesday that they failed to register a relief fund that was assisting protestors who faced legal and medical fees.
Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war
SEOUL, May 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts in the Quad met in Tokyo on Tuesday and vowed to work together for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" in an alliance designed to contain China's assertiveness in the region.
Russia attacks dozens of towns in east Ukraine; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia attacks dozens of towns in east Ukraine; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
May 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they have discovered about 200 bodies beneath the debris of an apartment building in Mariupol, the southern port city that's been targeted for weeks by Russian forces.
Biden: Taiwan policy of 'strategic ambiguity' has not changed
World News // 7 hours ago
Biden: Taiwan policy of 'strategic ambiguity' has not changed
SEOUL, May 24 (UPI) -- A day after sparking outrage by claiming the United States would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan, President Joe Biden said Washington's policy of "strategic ambiguity" toward defending the island had not changed.
Russia withdraws bid to host Expo 2030 amid war in Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia withdraws bid to host Expo 2030 amid war in Ukraine
May 24 (UPI) -- Moscow has withdrawn its bid to host Expo 2030, saying it was forced to do so by Western nations who are attempting to isolate Russia on the world stage over the war in Ukraine.
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
World News // 18 hours ago
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
May 23 (UPI) -- Shell safety consultant Caroline Dennett resigned Monday over what she calls the oil giant's "extreme harms" to the environment. Dennett submitted a video that blasting company plans to expand fossil fuel extraction.
Global number of refugees, forcibly displaced people passes 100M
World News // 20 hours ago
Global number of refugees, forcibly displaced people passes 100M
May 23 (UPI) -- The number of global refugees and people forcibly displaced from their homes passed 100 million for the first time amid the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees said.
Former British politician gets 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting teen
World News // 22 hours ago
Former British politician gets 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting teen
May 23 (UPI) -- A former British Conservative Party Member of Parliament has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, a judge in London's Southwark Crown Court ruled Monday.
Zelensky, Putin, Desantis named to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky, Putin, Desantis named to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list
May 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Joe Biden are among the politicians named to Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.
5.5-magnitude quake strikes in Japan off coast of 2011 Fukushima disaster site
World News // 23 hours ago
5.5-magnitude quake strikes in Japan off coast of 2011 Fukushima disaster site
May 23 (UPI) -- Scientists say that a strong earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan -- near Fukushima, which was the site of a nuclear accident a decade ago that was triggered by a quake.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
Russia attacks dozens of towns in east Ukraine; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia attacks dozens of towns in east Ukraine; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement