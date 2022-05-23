Trending
May 23, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Zelensky, Putin, Desantis named to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list

By Simon Druker
1/5
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis profile on Time's 100 Most Influential People list was written by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Joe Biden are among the politicians named to Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

"In President Zelensky, the people of Ukraine have a leader worthy of their bravery and resilience, as citizens across the country-shopkeepers and soldiers, tailors and truck drivers-fight for their homes and their freedom," wrote Biden, who authored the Zelensky's profile in the magazine's Leaders section.

"Each time we speak, I hear in President Zelensky's voice the relentless determination of a man who believes profoundly in his duty to his people, and lives up daily to the solemn responsibility of leading his nation through this dark and difficult hour."

Biden's profile is written by former President Bill Clinton, while Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote Putin's biographic entry.

RELATED Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine

"[Putin] reminded us once again that a path that begins with 'just a little election rigging' always ends with a dictatorship," Navalny wrote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Chinese President Xi Jingping, and the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson, also made the list.

"While the Beltway crowd may not like his style, it's his record that will become his legacy," former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wrote in his profile of DeSantis.

RELATED Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces

Oprah Winfrey and Apple's Tim Cook are part of the list's Titans section.

"When our team gets together to choose the TIME 100, we have one barometer: influence. Who shaped the year? Who stood up? Who stood out? Influence, of course, may be for good or for ill - a dichotomy never more visible than in this year's TIME 100, which includes both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky," Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal told The Hill in an interview.

"The Russian dictator behind a brutal war, and his foe, the Ukrainian President, whose leadership has made him a rare heroic figure in our divisive time."

RELATED Polish President Andrzej Duda asserts unity in address before Ukraine's Parliament

