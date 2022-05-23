Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 23, 2022 / 4:11 PM

Global number of refugees, forcibly displaced people passes 100M

By Adam Schrader
1/5
Global number of refugees, forcibly displaced people passes 100M
A family eats while living in a metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The number of global refugees and people forcibly displaced from their homes has passed 100 million for the first time amid the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Monday.

"It's a record that should never have been set," Grandi said in a statement, noting that the figure is about 1% of the global population and equivalent to the 14th most populous country in the world.

Advertisement

"This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes."

Data from the UNHCR shows that the number of displaced people worldwide rose to 90 million by the end of 2021 propelled by violence in Africa and the Middle East. The agency will release the data in its full annual report with global trends in June.

Advertisement
RELATED Russian diplomat resigns in protest of war against Ukraine

Apart from Ukraine, the UNHCR particularly outlined protracted conflict in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control from the U.S.-backed government in August as American troops left the country. The Taliban has since rolled back freedoms and ordered all women to wear full-body coverings.

The conflict between the Taliban and government forces triggered more than 723,000 new displacements in the country, mostly in May and August, according to a recent report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

More than 4.1 million people have been internally displaced in total in Afghanistan since 2008 as the Global War on Terror raged, the data shows.

RELATED Pandemic creates new pharma, food billionaires

The UNHCR also highlighted conflict in Burkina Faso, where the nation's army seized control of the country from President Rock Marc Kabore in January.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in March that she was "profoundly concerned by the recent coup in Burkina Faso" which she called "a setback that may severely compromise" progress made toward human rights she previously observed.

"Transitional authorities must adhere to the country's commitments under international human rights law. The security situation, particularly in the three-border area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, is alarming," she said.

Advertisement
RELATED Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death

"We continue to document human rights violations by the security forces, and abuses and attacks by armed groups, in a conflict that has displaced 2.5 million people over the past 10 years."

The UNHCR also referenced conflict in Myanmar -- which has been led by a military junta after the country's civilian leaders were arrested in February 2021.

In February, the United Nation's top court resumed hearings into the alleged genocide of Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar in 2017.

Other nations noted by the UNHCR for the recent increases in displaced people include Ethiopia, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

More than 8 million people have been displaced within Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, the agency said.

In addition to the internal displacements, Ukraine has also seen more than 6.5 million refugees fleeing for neighboring countries in Europe.

More than 3.5 million refugees have fled to Poland though many of them may have since moved on to other countries within Europe. Poland is a member of Europe's Schengen Area which allows for easy travel between countries.

More than 644,000 have departed for Hungary and more than 442,000 have fled for Slovakia, both of which are also in the Schengen Area.

Advertisement

Another 961,000 have fled for Romania and more than 471,000 have fled for Moldova.

Grandi praised the "overwhelmingly positive" international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine as countries take in the refugees.

"Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for all crises around the world. But ultimately, humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure," Grandi said.

"To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile."

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre also tracks displacement from disasters and has logged more than 5 million displacements from such events as flooding in China and landslides in the Philippines.

India has also seen a large number of displacements from disasters, more than 4.9 million, while the United States has logged 503,000 from such events as the wildfires in California and New Mexico.

Latest Headlines

Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
World News // 2 hours ago
Shell safety consultant quits over 'double-talk on climate'
May 23 (UPI) -- Shell safety consultant Caroline Dennett resigned Monday over what she calls the oil giant's "extreme harms" to the environment. Dennett submitted a video that blasting company plans to expand fossil fuel extraction.
Former British politician gets 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting teen
World News // 6 hours ago
Former British politician gets 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting teen
May 23 (UPI) -- A former British Conservative Party Member of Parliament has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, a judge in London's Southwark Crown Court ruled Monday.
Zelensky, Putin, Desantis named to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky, Putin, Desantis named to Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list
May 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Joe Biden are among the politicians named to Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022.
5.5-magnitude quake strikes in Japan off coast of 2011 Fukushima disaster site
World News // 7 hours ago
5.5-magnitude quake strikes in Japan off coast of 2011 Fukushima disaster site
May 23 (UPI) -- Scientists say that a strong earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan -- near Fukushima, which was the site of a nuclear accident a decade ago that was triggered by a quake.
Russian diplomat resigns in protest of war against Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian diplomat resigns in protest of war against Ukraine
May 23 (UPI) -- Twenty-year Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev publicly announced his exit from civil service Monday in a rare rebuke of the Russian government's ongoing attack on neighboring Ukraine.
Pandemic creates new pharma, food billionaires
World News // 9 hours ago
Pandemic creates new pharma, food billionaires
May 23 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created more than 40 new pharmaceutical billionaires and 62 new food billionaires, according to the international nonprofit Oxfam.
British officials confirm 19 more monkeypox cases
World News // 10 hours ago
British officials confirm 19 more monkeypox cases
May 23 (UPI) -- British public health officials confirmed Monday 19 more cases of monkeypox, which has continued to spread to different countries around the world.
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
World News // 10 hours ago
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
May 23 (UPI) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for "revenge" after an Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel was shot to death outside of his home in eastern Tehran on Sunday.
In Japan, Biden unveils Asia trade pact aimed at countering China's influence
World News // 11 hours ago
In Japan, Biden unveils Asia trade pact aimed at countering China's influence
SEOUL, May 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework on Monday, with 12 nations joining the United States in a trade initiative meant to respond to China's growing regional influence.
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
May 23 (UPI) -- As Russian forces kept up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders that allies must ratchet up economic sanctions against Moscow to put a stop to its aggression.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
D.C. Attorney General sues Mark Zuckerberg for Cambridge Analytica data leaks
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Zelensky asks for 'maximum' sanctions for Russia to stop war in Ukraine
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Iranian president calls for 'revenge' after Islamic Revolution Guard Corps colonel shot to death
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
1 dead after 4 people fall at least 300 feet from California cliffside
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement