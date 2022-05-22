Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2022 / 8:43 AM

Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces

By Clyde Hughes
A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military continued their attack on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were eventually pushed back after fierce fighting.

Moscow's attack was the latest offensive in its current strategy to control Ukraine's eastern region where Russian-backed separatists have some control. Ukrainian officials said seven houses in Severodonetsk and at least 27 houses in surrounding towns and villages were damaged.

Advertisement

"Severodonetsk was assaulted from four sides at once, but the enemy was repelled and retreated to previous positions," Zelensky said in his daily presidential briefing on Sunday, according to CNN.

Russia needs Severodonetsk and Sloviansk in helping control Ukraine's Luhansk region, where separatists have gained control of some parts since their insurrection in 2014. A Ukrainian official said at least six civilians were killed there in attacks on the city Saturday.

RELATED Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland

Russia's defense ministry said it also used airstrikes and artillery shelling to attack Ukrainian forces, including command centers, in the east and the south.

Odessa regional military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said a Russian missile struck an infrastructure facility in the region, causing a fire but no one was injured.

Advertisement

Zelensky accused Russia of accelerating a global food crisisby currently blocking Ukrainian ports.

RELATED Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid package

"Russia has blocked almost all ports and all, so to speak, maritime opportunities to export food -- our grain, barley, sunflower and more. A lot of things," Zelensky said, according to The Guardian. "There will be a crisis in the world. The second crisis after the energy one, which was provoked by Russia. Now it will create a food crisis if we do not unblock the routes for Ukraine, do not help the countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, which need these food products."

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian missile hit Lozova, injuring at least seven people, including an 11-year-old. An official there said at least 1,000 apartments, 11 educational institutions and a cultural center have been damaged in fighting.

Russian military leaders in Mariupol said that the last Ukrainian fighters have been cleared from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, ending the military resistance there.

RELATED Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military

Latest Headlines

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that "everybody" should be alert to the recent outbreak of monkeypox cases in the United States and Europe and stay on top of developments.
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
World News // 57 minutes ago
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
May 22 (UPI) -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for his supporters to march on the country's capital of Islamabad on Wednesday to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to halt new elections.
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
May 22 (UPI) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in Nigeria, officials said Sunday.
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
May 22 (UPI) -- Russia has banned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with 961 other Americans from entering the country.
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 19 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
World News // 20 hours ago
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
World News // 21 hours ago
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
World News // 1 day ago
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft
Top elected official in tiny Texas county arrested for cattle theft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement