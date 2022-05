Polish President Andrzej Duda said that "no one can shake" his nation's unity with Ukraine as he addressed the nation's Parliament on Sunday. File Photo by Andrii Nesterenko/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda asserted his nation's support for Ukraine on Sunday as he became the first foreign head of state to address the Parliament in Kyiv since Russia invaded in February. Duda, whose nation has taken in about 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion, received a standing ovation and was photographed embracing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he delivered the address.

"No one can shake our unity," he said. "Your people are not refugees in Poland, but our guests."

Duda has supported Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and his visit on Sunday came as Ukraine indicated it would refuse a cease-fire and would not cede territory to Russia.

During his remarks, he warned of "worrying voices" that have called for Ukraine to make concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

"Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future," Duda said.

Amid Duda's visit, Russia continued its attack on the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, while a Russian missile also struck Lozova in the Kharkiv region, injuring at least seven people, including an 11-year-old.

