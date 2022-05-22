Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 24. Khan called for protests on Wednesday after he was removed from power last month. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for his supporters to march on the country's capital of Islamabad on Wednesday to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to halt new elections. Pakistan has been mired in instability since Khan was removed last month after losing a unanimous no-confidence vote in Parliament. Advertisement

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, though, warned on Sunday that the government will be prepared to take "action" if such a march was created with the "intent to cause anarchy."

"I don't know what decision the leaders of the coalition government will take, but if they decide [to go for] action, then we will not allow protesters to even come out of their homes," Sanaullah said, according to the news website Dawn.com.

Sanaullah accused Khan of spreading "shamelessness and obscenity" in the country.

April's removal of Khan was a rarity in Pakistani politics, marking the first time a prime minister had been removed with a no-confidence vote. Khan had tried to prevent the vote by dissolving Parliament on April 3, but the Pakistani Supreme Court ruled the move unconstitutional.

Khan had previously said that his opponents had conspired with the United States to remove him from power, but U.S. officials have denied any involvement.