Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2022 / 12:51 PM

Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan

By Clyde Hughes
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 24. Khan called for protests on Wednesday after he was removed from power last month. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for his supporters to march on the country's capital of Islamabad on Wednesday to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to halt new elections.

Pakistan has been mired in instability since Khan was removed last month after losing a unanimous no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Advertisement

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, though, warned on Sunday that the government will be prepared to take "action" if such a march was created with the "intent to cause anarchy."

"I don't know what decision the leaders of the coalition government will take, but if they decide [to go for] action, then we will not allow protesters to even come out of their homes," Sanaullah said, according to the news website Dawn.com.

Sanaullah accused Khan of spreading "shamelessness and obscenity" in the country.

April's removal of Khan was a rarity in Pakistani politics, marking the first time a prime minister had been removed with a no-confidence vote. Khan had tried to prevent the vote by dissolving Parliament on April 3, but the Pakistani Supreme Court ruled the move unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Khan had previously said that his opponents had conspired with the United States to remove him from power, but U.S. officials have denied any involvement.

Read More

Lhakpa Sherpa sets record with 10th climb to top of Mount Everest Religious freedom in India 'significantly worsened' in 2021, says U.S. panel

Latest Headlines

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that "everybody" should be alert to the recent outbreak of monkeypox cases in the United States and Europe and stay on top of developments.
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria
May 22 (UPI) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in Nigeria, officials said Sunday.
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
May 22 (UPI) -- Russia has banned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with 961 other Americans from entering the country.
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
May 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military continued their attack on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were eventually pushed back after fierce fighting.
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 19 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
World News // 20 hours ago
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
World News // 21 hours ago
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
World News // 1 day ago
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement