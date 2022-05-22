At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria

May 22 (UPI) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in Nigeria, officials said Sunday.

An additional five people had been rescued alive from the building that collapsed on Saturday in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos.

Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency said that the building collapsed during heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

Farinloye added that the building was left to a family who awarded it to a developer who was converting it from a bungalow to a three-story building.

Officials said the building had been sealed off because work that was being done on the property violated safety regulations, but Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said work continued on nights and weekends despite the closure.

Emergency workers have continued to dig through the rubble in search of survivors as Oke-Osanyintolu said Saturday that "an unconfirmed number of people" were still trapped inside.

The incident comes after eight people died in another three-story building collapse in Lagos two weeks ago.