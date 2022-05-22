Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2022 / 12:09 PM

At least 4 confirmed dead after building collapse in Nigeria

By Daniel Uria

May 22 (UPI) -- At least four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building in Nigeria, officials said Sunday.

An additional five people had been rescued alive from the building that collapsed on Saturday in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos.

Advertisement

Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency said that the building collapsed during heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

Farinloye added that the building was left to a family who awarded it to a developer who was converting it from a bungalow to a three-story building.

Officials said the building had been sealed off because work that was being done on the property violated safety regulations, but Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said work continued on nights and weekends despite the closure.

Emergency workers have continued to dig through the rubble in search of survivors as Oke-Osanyintolu said Saturday that "an unconfirmed number of people" were still trapped inside.

The incident comes after eight people died in another three-story building collapse in Lagos two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Read More

At least 12 dead, several hurt after wall collapses at India salt factory Teen dies, sister rescued after sand collapse at Jersey Shore beach Relatives of Surfside condo collapse victims reach $997 million settlement

Latest Headlines

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
May 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that "everybody" should be alert to the recent outbreak of monkeypox cases in the United States and Europe and stay on top of developments.
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
World News // 56 minutes ago
Former PM Imran Khan calls for protests in Pakistan
May 22 (UPI) -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for his supporters to march on the country's capital of Islamabad on Wednesday to conduct a massive sit-in to force the government to halt new elections.
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia bans 963 Americans from country, including Biden, late John McCain
May 22 (UPI) -- Russia has banned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with 961 other Americans from entering the country.
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
May 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military continued their attack on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were eventually pushed back after fierce fighting.
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 19 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
World News // 20 hours ago
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
World News // 21 hours ago
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
World News // 1 day ago
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Severodonetsk pushed back by Ukrainian forces
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement