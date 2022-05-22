Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2022 / 6:29 PM

At least 8 dead, 250,000 without power after storm rips through Canada

By Daniel Uria

May 22 (UPI) -- Multiple deaths have been reported and tens of thousands of people are without power after a powerful storm ripped through Canada over the weekend.

Police confirmed at least eight deaths following the storm that touched down in southern Ontario on Saturday.

Many of the deaths were caused by falling trees including a 30-year-old man in Ganaraska Forest, a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man in Ottawa, a 64-year-old woman in North Kawartha Township, a woman in her 70s in Brampton, a 77-year-old woman in Port Hope and another person in a camping trailer near Kitchener.

Gatineau police also reported that a 51-year-old woman was killed when her boat was capsized in the Ottawa River.

The storm struck following a warning by Environment Canada, the nation's weather and climate agency, with wind speeds as high as 82 miles per hour reported in Kitchener by 1 p.m.

Utility Hydro One said that more than 259,200 customers in Ontario remained without electricity as of Sunday afternoon.

"Additional resources have been called in to assist with power restoration, however, we anticipate it will take several days to restore all customers due to the significant damage," a warning on the utility's website said.

Hydro One officials said it may be days before electricity is fully restored after as many as 200 hydro poles were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

"Between trees, branches, broken poles and wires down, it's really a very, very messy, messy cleanup," Hydro One representative Tiziana Baccega Rosa said.

