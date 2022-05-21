Advertisement
World News
May 21, 2022 / 5:18 PM

17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank

By Ben Hooper
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
People take part in a funeral procession for teenager Amjad al-Fayed in the refugee camp near Jenin, West Bank, on Saturday. Al-Fayed, 17, was shot and killed during clashes that erupted amid a raid by Israeli forces in Jenin. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.

The ministry said Amjad al-Fayed, 17, died as a result of being shot in the neck and chest by Israeli military gunfire near the outskirts of the refugee camp in the city of Jenin.

Advertisement

An 18-year-old whose name was not released was also struck by Israeli gunfire and is in critical condition, the Ministry of Health said.

Eyewitnesses reported an undercover Israeli military unit was traveling on a main road in Jenin on Saturday when they were exposed by residents, sparking clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

RELATED Israeli military won't probe death of Palestinian journalist

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops were conducting "operational activity near the town of Kafr Dan" when occupants of a passing vehicle fired live rounds and threw Molotov cocktails and an explosive device at the Israeli troops.

"The soldiers responded with live fire toward the suspects. Hits were identified," the Israeli military statement read.

Al-Quds brigades, the militant wing of Islamic Jihad, released a statement on their official Telegram channel mourning al-Fayed and saying his uncles were Islamic Jihad members who participated in a 2002 attack that killed 13 Israeli soldiers.

Advertisement
RELATED Israeli police beat mourners carrying coffin of slain Palestinian journalist

Tensions have been on the rise in Jenin for several months, with veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh and her producer being killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the city on May 11.

An Israeli officer, Noam Raz, was shot and two Palestinian militants were injured during an exchange of gunfire in Jenin on May 13. Raz later died as a result of his injuries.

RELATED Israel approves plans for thousands of new homes in occupied West Bank

Latest Headlines

Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 7 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
World News // 9 hours ago
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 15 hours ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises
World News // 16 hours ago
Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises
SEOUL, May 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on Saturday and said they will discuss ramping up joint military exercises in response to growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill 'as many Ukrainians' as possible
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill 'as many Ukrainians' as possible
May 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia overnight of trying to "kill as many Ukrainians as possible" and not having a military justification for some of its targets.
France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage
World News // 1 day ago
France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage
May 20 (UPI) -- Supermarkets in France are reporting higher prices and shortages for dijon mustard fueled in part by poor crops last summer and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military
World News // 1 day ago
Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military
May 20 (UPI) -- A proposed new Russian law doing away with soldier age restrictions suggests the country is struggling to sustain military troop requirements for its war on Ukraine.
Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday
World News // 1 day ago
Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday
May 20 (UPI) -- Finnish gas company Gasum said Friday that Russia will cut natural gas to Finland Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement