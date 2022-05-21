17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank

People take part in a funeral procession for teenager Amjad al-Fayed in the refugee camp near Jenin, West Bank, on Saturday. Al-Fayed, 17, was shot and killed during clashes that erupted amid a raid by Israeli forces in Jenin. Photo by Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp. The ministry said Amjad al-Fayed, 17, died as a result of being shot in the neck and chest by Israeli military gunfire near the outskirts of the refugee camp in the city of Jenin. Advertisement

An 18-year-old whose name was not released was also struck by Israeli gunfire and is in critical condition, the Ministry of Health said.

Eyewitnesses reported an undercover Israeli military unit was traveling on a main road in Jenin on Saturday when they were exposed by residents, sparking clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops were conducting "operational activity near the town of Kafr Dan" when occupants of a passing vehicle fired live rounds and threw Molotov cocktails and an explosive device at the Israeli troops.

"The soldiers responded with live fire toward the suspects. Hits were identified," the Israeli military statement read.

Al-Quds brigades, the militant wing of Islamic Jihad, released a statement on their official Telegram channel mourning al-Fayed and saying his uncles were Islamic Jihad members who participated in a 2002 attack that killed 13 Israeli soldiers.

Tensions have been on the rise in Jenin for several months, with veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh and her producer being killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the city on May 11.

An Israeli officer, Noam Raz, was shot and two Palestinian militants were injured during an exchange of gunfire in Jenin on May 13. Raz later died as a result of his injuries.

