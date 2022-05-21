Advertisement
World News
May 21, 2022 / 12:49 PM

Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland

By Sommer Brokaw
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland
The logo of Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum is displayed at a car gas filling station in Helsinki Finland. Photo by Mauri Ratilainen/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- Russia cut off its natural gas supply to Finland's state-owned energy firm, Gasum, the company announced Saturday.

"Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract have been cut off," Gasum said in a statement.

Advertisement

The energy firm added that it will instead use other sources for its filling stations.

Gasum warned Friday that Russia would cut off the supply over the weekend.

RELATED Finland's parliament votes to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine

"It has highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted," CEO Mika Wiljanen said in the statement. "However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in coming months."

The company also warned in a statement Wednesday of "a real risk" that natural gas imports from Russia could end this week under the company's gas supply contract ending.

The prior day it announced in a statement that it planned to take its natural gas supply contract with Russian Gazprom Export into arbitration after rejecting its requirement announced in April to switch from paying in euros to rubles.

Advertisement
RELATED Harris announces $500M in EPA funds for zero-emission school buses

"In this situation, Gasum had no choice but to take the contract to arbitration," Wiljanen said in the statement at the time. "In this challenging situation, we will do our utmost to be able to supply our Finnish customers with the energy they need."

The gas cutoff comes after Finland recently formally applied to join NATO to strengthen its security amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

RELATED Average U.S. gasoline price hits new record as summer travel season begins

RELATED Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates

RELATED Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast

Latest Headlines

Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
World News // 7 hours ago
Tornado touches down in German city, 43 injuries reported
May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said 43 people were injured by a tornado that swept through a city amid a severe thunderstorm.
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
World News // 8 hours ago
17-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank
May 21 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp.
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
World News // 9 hours ago
France's new cabinet has gender balance, includes surprise newcomers
May 21 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff has announced a new cabinet that has gender balance, and some surprise newcomers.
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
May 21 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in and around the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region have killed at least six civilians, a Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday.
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
World News // 15 hours ago
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
May 21 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded Saturday to the opposition Labor Party's Anthony Albanese in the federal election.
Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises
World News // 16 hours ago
Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises
SEOUL, May 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on Saturday and said they will discuss ramping up joint military exercises in response to growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill 'as many Ukrainians' as possible
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to kill 'as many Ukrainians' as possible
May 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia overnight of trying to "kill as many Ukrainians as possible" and not having a military justification for some of its targets.
France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage
World News // 1 day ago
France blames bad weather, war for dijon mustard shortage
May 20 (UPI) -- Supermarkets in France are reporting higher prices and shortages for dijon mustard fueled in part by poor crops last summer and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military
World News // 1 day ago
Proposed Russian law would allow people over 40 to enlist in its military
May 20 (UPI) -- A proposed new Russian law doing away with soldier age restrictions suggests the country is struggling to sustain military troop requirements for its war on Ukraine.
Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday
World News // 1 day ago
Russia will cut off natural gas exports to Finland Saturday
May 20 (UPI) -- Finnish gas company Gasum said Friday that Russia will cut natural gas to Finland Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Varieties of Jif peanut butter recalled for possible salmonella
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Russia-Ukraine war: Attack on Severodonetsk kills at least 6
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts prison drawings while in ICE custody
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Two dead, three injured in 'targeted' Indiana shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement