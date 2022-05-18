At least 12 dead, several hurt after wall collapses at India salt factory

May 18 (UPI) -- A wall collapsed at a salt factory in western India on Wednesday, killing at least a dozen workers there and injuring several others, officials said.

The factory is located in the Morbi district, located about 280 miles northwest of Mumbai. Workers at the plant package salt for shipment.

Authorities said there were 12 dead and 13 injured, although none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Some of those who were injured were buried beneath wall debris and stacks of salt bags.

The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2022

Lawmaker Brijesh Merja said rescuers dug through the debris after the collapse looking for more dead or injured.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Wednesday's collapse a "heart-rending tragedy."

"May the injured recover soon," he said in a tweet.

Modi's office said the government will provide aid funding for the relatives of dead and injured victims.

The cause of the wall collapse is under investigation.