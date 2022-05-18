Trending
May 18, 2022 / 12:43 PM

British MP out on bail after rape, sexual assault allegation

By Clyde Hughes
British MP out on bail after rape, sexual assault allegation
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves No. 10 Downing Street in London after a meeting on April 2, 2019. She expressed concern Wednesday about the number of Parliament members connected with sexual misconduct scandals. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- An unnamed British Parliament member accused of rape has been released on bail, Metropolitan Police confirmed Wednesday.

The Conservative lawmaker, who is facing allegations of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office, will be free until June, authorities said.

The case comes in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct scandals involving Conservative Party members.

Former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy, 15, and former Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish confessed to watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

"I'm very, very concerned about the reports that I've heard," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, according to The Guardian." Clearly, this is a matter for the police. The police are currently working on the case, but it is worrying that we are seeing these appalling accusations, again, about a parliamentarian."

Details of the latest sexual misconduct allegation happened during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promotion of "crime week," with announcements on strengthening policing efforts.

"While neighborhood crime and serious violence is falling, the sad reality is that too many people are still growing up in communities blighted by criminals," Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday. "That is why this government is determined to crack down on violence and restore confidence in our justice system, in order to truly level up the country."

Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years Queen Elizabeth II all smiles at first public appearance in two months British police investigate Labour leader over possible COVID-19 rule breach

Latest Headlines

At least 12 dead, several hurt after wall collapses at India salt factory
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 12 dead, several hurt after wall collapses at India salt factory
May 18 (UPI) -- A wall collapsed at a salt factory in western India on Wednesday, killing at least a dozen workers there and injuring several others, officials said.
Russian soldier enters guilty plea in Ukrainian war crime trial
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian soldier enters guilty plea in Ukrainian war crime trial
May 18 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old Russian soldier faces life in prison after he entered a guilty plea to killing an unarmed civilian during Russia's invasion of the country in the first war crimes trial of the war.
U.N. global climate report shows severe impact on food security
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. global climate report shows severe impact on food security
May 18 (UPI) -- Climate change continued to heat up the Earth in 2021 as concentrations of greenhouse gases increased, sea ice mass shrank and ocean levels rose, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
May 18 (UPI) -- Russia's military said on Wednesday that hundreds of Ukrainian troops who have been holed up for weeks at the steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered and been taken into custody.
Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years
May 18 (UPI) -- Like the United States, Britain is dealing with its highest Inflation in about 40 years -- due largely to rising energy prices that are being disrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine.
North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says
SEOUL, May 18 (UPI) -- North Korea is readying an "imminent" intercontinental ballistic missile test as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to travel to South Korea this week, Seoul's Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said Wednesday.
Finland and Sweden apply to swiftly join NATO in historic move against Russia
World News // 9 hours ago
Finland and Sweden apply to swiftly join NATO in historic move against Russia
May 18 (UPI) -- Finland and Sweden formally submitted their applications to join the NATO military alliance early Wednesday, ending the Nordic nations' decades of military neutrality in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Hezbollah loses parliamentary majority in Lebanon
World News // 17 hours ago
Hezbollah loses parliamentary majority in Lebanon
May 17 (UPI) -- Hezbollah lost its majority in Lebanon's government in the nation's election on Sunday.
Ukrainian soldiers uncover ancient amphorae while digging trenches
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers uncover ancient amphorae while digging trenches
May 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian soldiers digging trenches in the city of Odessa in preparation for a Russian attack uncovered artifacts dating as far back as the 3rd century, the military announced.
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
World News // 19 hours ago
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
May 17 (UPI) -- A China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed earlier this year in Guangxi province and killed 132 may have been caused by an intentional act, U.S. authorities investigating the crash said Tuesday.
