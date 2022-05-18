British MP out on bail after rape, sexual assault allegation

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves No. 10 Downing Street in London after a meeting on April 2, 2019. She expressed concern Wednesday about the number of Parliament members connected with sexual misconduct scandals. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- An unnamed British Parliament member accused of rape has been released on bail, Metropolitan Police confirmed Wednesday. The Conservative lawmaker, who is facing allegations of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office, will be free until June, authorities said. Advertisement

The case comes in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct scandals involving Conservative Party members.

Former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy, 15, and former Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish confessed to watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

"I'm very, very concerned about the reports that I've heard," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, according to The Guardian." Clearly, this is a matter for the police. The police are currently working on the case, but it is worrying that we are seeing these appalling accusations, again, about a parliamentarian."

Details of the latest sexual misconduct allegation happened during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promotion of "crime week," with announcements on strengthening policing efforts.

"While neighborhood crime and serious violence is falling, the sad reality is that too many people are still growing up in communities blighted by criminals," Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday. "That is why this government is determined to crack down on violence and restore confidence in our justice system, in order to truly level up the country."