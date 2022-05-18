Trending
May 18, 2022 / 7:12 AM

North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says
An ICBM launch by North Korea is "imminent," South Korean security officials said Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to visit Seoul this week. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, May 18 (UPI) -- North Korea is readying an "imminent" intercontinental ballistic missile test as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to travel to South Korea this week, Seoul's Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said Wednesday.

U.S. and South Korean officials have warned in recent weeks that North Korea is also getting ready to conduct a nuclear weapon test. Biden will arrive in Seoul on Friday for a three-day visit.

"Preparations for launching missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, are understood to be imminent," Kim told reporters at a briefing.

However, Kim said that the probability of a nuclear detonation this weekend is "evaluated as relatively low."

RELATED North Korea reports 270,000 new 'fever' cases related to COVID-19 outbreak

The security adviser said that a "Plan B" was in place in the event of a North Korean provocation during Biden's visit.

"The leaders of South Korea and the United States will immediately enter the command and control system of the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture," Kim added.

The White House announced last week that Biden might visit the Demilitarized Zone, but Kim said that the trip is not on the schedule and that the U.S. president would participate in a different security-related event.

RELATED Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge

Biden has twice visited the DMZ, which separates North and South Korea, most recently in 2013 when he was U.S. vice president and in 2001 when he was chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee.

This week's trip will be Biden's first to Asia as president. He is scheduled to hold a summit on Saturday with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was inaugurated last week.

Yoon has vowed to take a harder line against North Korea and is looking for the United States to strengthen its extended deterrence against Pyongyang's nuclear threats. The two sides are also expected to discuss the possible deployment of additional U.S. strategic assets, such as nuclear-powered submarines, aircraft carriers and long-range bombers, on the Korean Peninsula.

RELATED New South Korea defense chief promises 'stern' response to threats from North

North Korea has conducted several weapons tests this year, including an ICBM launch in March. The secretive state is also scrambling to contain an outbreak of fever cases connected to its first reported COVID-19 infections.

Another 233,000 people came down with the unspecified fever, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday, pushing the total to more than 1.7 million cases and 62 deaths since late April.

U.S. officials said the outbreak is not likely to deter Pyongyang's plans for another nuclear test.

"We have never seen [North Korean] regime prioritize the humanitarian concerns of their own people over these destabilizing programs that pose a threat to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, so I do not think there is any expectation of that," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Tuesday.

After leaving South Korea, Biden will visit Japan and meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and take part in a summit of the leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, before returning to Washington on Tuesday.

U.N. global climate report shows severe impact on food security
World News // 28 minutes ago
U.N. global climate report shows severe impact on food security
May 18 (UPI) -- Climate change continued to heat up the Earth in 2021 as concentrations of greenhouse gases increased, sea ice mass shrank and ocean levels rose, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
May 18 (UPI) -- Russia's military said on Wednesday that hundreds of Ukrainian troops who have been holed up for weeks at the steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered and been taken into custody.
Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years
World News // 1 hour ago
Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years
May 18 (UPI) -- Like the United States, Britain is dealing with its highest Inflation in about 40 years -- due largely to rising energy prices that are being disrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Finland and Sweden apply to swiftly join NATO in historic move against Russia
World News // 6 hours ago
Finland and Sweden apply to swiftly join NATO in historic move against Russia
May 18 (UPI) -- Finland and Sweden formally submitted their applications to join the NATO military alliance early Wednesday, ending the Nordic nations' decades of military neutrality in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Hezbollah loses parliamentary majority in Lebanon
World News // 13 hours ago
Hezbollah loses parliamentary majority in Lebanon
May 17 (UPI) -- Hezbollah lost its majority in Lebanon's government in the nation's election on Sunday.
Ukrainian soldiers uncover ancient amphorae while digging trenches
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers uncover ancient amphorae while digging trenches
May 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian soldiers digging trenches in the city of Odessa in preparation for a Russian attack uncovered artifacts dating as far back as the 3rd century, the military announced.
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
World News // 16 hours ago
Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional
May 17 (UPI) -- A China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed earlier this year in Guangxi province and killed 132 may have been caused by an intentional act, U.S. authorities investigating the crash said Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to London rail line named in her honor
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to London rail line named in her honor
May 17 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday at London's Paddington train station to mark the opening of the $25 billion Elizabeth Line, which is named in her honor.
Finland's parliament votes to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Finland's parliament votes to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine
May 17 (UPI) -- Finland's parliament voted 188-8 Tuesday to approve its application to join NATO in response to Russia's war with Ukraine.
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
World News // 21 hours ago
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burqa-bikini suits
May 17 (UPI) -- Muslim women in Grenoble, France, are now permitted to wear burqini swimsuits at state-run swimming pools, the municipal council decided.
