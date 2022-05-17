Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 17, 2022 / 2:06 PM

Finland's parliament votes to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sheri Walsh
Finland's parliament votes to join NATO amid Russia's war in Ukraine
Finland's parliament voted 188-8 to approve NATO application, amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Pictured, Republic of Finland's President Sauli Niinisto speaks at the United Nations in September 2021. File Photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Finland's parliament voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to join NATO, in an historic response to Russia's war with Ukraine.

Parliament members voted 188-8 to approve the Nordic nation's application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, after decades of neutrality.

Advertisement

Sweden also signed a formal request Tuesday to join the 73-year-old defense alliance. The decision followed a debate and broad support in Sweden's legislature, the Riksdag.

Finland shares a border with Sweden and an 800-mile border with Russia. Both Nordic nations have moved quickly to join the defense alliance, after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.

RELATED Finland announces nation will apply to join NATO; Sweden backs membership

Finland President Sauli Niinisto said the invasion shows Russia is "ready to attack a neighboring country."

"For us, joining NATO would be not against anybody -- we would like to maximize our security," Niinisto said.

Finland and Sweden both announced Sunday they would vote in favor of joining NATO.

RELATED Sweden approves historic NATO membership application

"We Social Democrats consider that the best for Sweden and the Swedish people's security is that we join NATO," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said during a news conference Sunday. "This is a decision that we have made after very careful consideration."

Advertisement

"A lot has happened. This is a historic day. A new era is opening up. I would like to pay special attention to how democracy has worked in Finland," Niinisto said.

Russia threatened retaliation against Finland last week, after Finland's president and prime minister announced support for joining NATO. But Russian President Vladimir Putin had a more muted response to recent moves by Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance.

RELATED France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership

"I would like to inform you... there are no problems with these states, and therefore, in this sense, expansion at the expense of these countries does not pose a direct threat to Russia," Putin said.

Latest Headlines

Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to London rail line named in her honor
World News // 1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to London rail line named in her honor
May 17 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday at London's Paddington train station to mark the opening of the $25 billion Elizabeth Line, which is named in her honor.
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burka-bikini suits
World News // 3 hours ago
French city votes to allow Muslim women to swim in burka-bikini suits
May 17 (UPI) -- Muslim women in Grenoble, France, are now permitted to wear burkini swimsuits at state-run swimming pools, the municipal council decided.
Kolmar Korea acquires global ownership of cosmetics brand
World News // 3 hours ago
Kolmar Korea acquires global ownership of cosmetics brand
SEOUL, May 17 (UPI) -- Kolmar Korea, a cosmetics contract manufacturer based in Seoul, announced Tuesday it has acquired the global trademark rights to the Kolmar brand from the Kolmar headquarters office in the United States.
North Korea reports 270,000 new 'fever' cases related to COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea reports 270,000 new 'fever' cases related to COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, May 17 (UPI) -- North Korea is scrambling to contain an outbreak of fever cases connected to the country's first reported COVID-19 infections, with nearly 270,000 new cases and six deaths reported on Tuesday.
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
May 17 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has ended its combat mission in the war-torn key port city of Mariupol and ordered its remaining units stationed at a besieged steel plant to evacuate.
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
World News // 16 hours ago
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
May 16 (UPI) -- France will defend Sweden and Finland, Elysee said Monday, as the two Nordic countries have received threats from Russia over their decisions to join the NATO defensive military alliance.
EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation
World News // 21 hours ago
EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Union slashed its growth forecast Monday as Ukraine war continues to fuel inflation. The European Commission downgraded its 2022 economic forecast by 1.3 points to 2.7%.
Sweden approves historic NATO membership application
World News // 22 hours ago
Sweden approves historic NATO membership application
May 16 (UPI) -- Sweden's government has made a historic decision to apply for membership in the NATO western military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Monday.
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years
World News // 23 hours ago
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years
May 16 (UPI) -- France's President Emmanuel Macron appointed Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne prime minister pm Monday. She is the country's first woman to serve in the post in 30 years.
Zelensky addresses U.S. universities on rebuilding higher ed, bringing back students
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky addresses U.S. universities on rebuilding higher ed, bringing back students
May 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told students, professors and university officials Monday that they have a choice to take an active role in current conflict in his country against Russia or they can be bystanders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
Ukraine ends fighting in Mariupol; evacuates last units from steel plant
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
U.S. Air Force says it successfully tested hypersonic weapon
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Defense officials: Reports of unidentified objects 'frequent, continuing'
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement