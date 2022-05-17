Hezbollah loses parliamentary majority in Lebanon

May 17 (UPI) -- Iranian-aligned political party and militant group Hezbollah and allied parties lost their majority in Lebanon's Parliament in a vote held over the weekend, according to results released Tuesday.
All 13 of Hezbollah's members of Parliament maintained their seats but some of its allied parties lost seats, leaving its alliance with 61 seats total -- down from at least 70 after the last parliamentary elections were held in 2018 and short of the 65-seat threshold needed to ensure a majority.