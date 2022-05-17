Reports: China Eastern Airlines crash may have been intentional

May 17 (UPI) -- A China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed earlier this year in Guangxi province and killed 132 may have been caused by an intentional act, U.S. authorities investigating the crash said Tuesday.
Unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal and ABC News that someone in the cockpit input information into the plane's controls causing it to fly nearly vertically into the ground. Evidence indicates the plane's flaps weren't engaged and landing gear wasn't put down at the time of the crash.