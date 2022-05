Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was discharged from a Jeddah hospital on Sunday. File Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from the hospital a week after undergoing a colonoscopy, the Royal Court said. In a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, the Royal Court said Salman was discharged from the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the city of Jeddah on Sunday "after having successfully conducted medical tests and completed the prescribed treatment plan as well as the recovery period." Advertisement

The news agency also posted a video to its Twitter account showing the 86-year-old monarch leaving the hospital with the use of a cane.

Salman underwent the colonoscopy procedure on May 8, but remained at the hospital at the recommendation of his medical team, the Royal Court said last week. The results of the test were "fine," it said.

The colonoscopy was conducted two months after he was admitted to the hospital in March to change the battery of his pacemaker.