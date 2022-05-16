Trending
World News
May 16, 2022

EU downgrades growth forecast as war in Ukraine stokes inflation

By Sheri Walsh
European Union leaders downgraded their growth forecast Monday to 2.7%, as war in Ukraine fuels inflation. Photo courtesy of the European Union | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The European Union will face a slower than expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic because of the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, the European Commission sharply downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2022 from 4% to 2.7%.

The commission warned that prices, fueled by higher energy costs, will continue to rise significantly. That forced it to increase its inflation forecast Monday by 3.5 points to 6.1%. Inflation for all of the European Union could reach 6.9% this year.

RELATED EU proposes complete ban on Russian oil in sixth sanctions package

"The outlook for the EU economy before the outbreak of the war was for a prolonged and robust expansion. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has posed new challenges, just as the Union had recovered from the economic impacts of the pandemic," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The most important negative factor is soaring energy prices, which are driving inflation to record levels and weighing on European businesses and households," commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The war also is disrupting the supply chain for a number of other raw materials.

RELATED European Union announces end of COVID-19 emergency phase

The commission stressed that despite the downward revision of the EU's growth forecast, it will remain positive this year following a strong economic rebound once COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted.

Unemployment rates in the EU fell below previous record lows at the end of last year, and the labor market is expected to improve.

But the commission warned that could change if Russia completely cuts off gas supplies to heavily dependent European countries.

RELATED European officials say Russia blocking gas in Poland, Bulgaria 'unjustified' blackmail

"This forecast is however subject to high uncertainty and risks that are closely linked to the development of Russia's war," warned Paolo Gentiloni, commissioner for economy. "Other scenarios are possible under which growth may be lower and inflation higher than we are projecting today."

France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
World News // 1 hour ago
France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership
May 16 (UPI) -- France will defend Sweden and Finland, Elysee said Monday, as the two Nordic countries have received threats from Russia over their decisions to join the NATO defensive military alliance.
Sweden approves historic NATO membership application
World News // 7 hours ago
Sweden approves historic NATO membership application
May 16 (UPI) -- Sweden's government has made a historic decision to apply for membership in the NATO western military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Monday.
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years
World News // 8 hours ago
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's first woman prime minister in 30 years
May 16 (UPI) -- France's President Emmanuel Macron appointed Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne prime minister pm Monday. She is the country's first woman to serve in the post in 30 years.
Zelensky addresses U.S. universities on rebuilding higher ed, bringing back students
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky addresses U.S. universities on rebuilding higher ed, bringing back students
May 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told students, professors and university officials Monday that they have a choice to take an active role in current conflict in his country against Russia or they can be bystanders.
VP Kamala Harris, high-powered U.S. delegation visits UAE to honor late leader
World News // 16 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris, high-powered U.S. delegation visits UAE to honor late leader
May 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris led a high-powered delegation to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to honor the country's late ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and support its new president.
New Zealand announces 'landmark' 15-year climate change action plan
World News // 11 hours ago
New Zealand announces 'landmark' 15-year climate change action plan
May 16 (UPI) -- In a major step forward for New Zealand's commitment to climate change action, the country's government announced Monday its 15-year plan to combat climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
World News // 13 hours ago
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
May 16 (UPI) -- Actress Zara Phythian, known for her role in Marvel's "Doctor Strange," was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual abuse of a teenaged girl.
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
May 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces said Monday their counteroffensive in the second-largest city of Kharkiv has allowed them to push back Russian forces in one of the most significant setbacks for Moscow since the start of its invasion.
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
World News // 17 hours ago
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
SEOUL, May 16 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed health officials for failing to swiftly deliver medicines to the public amid a fast-growing COVID-19 surge and ordered the military to step in and "stabilize" distribution.
King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
World News // 22 hours ago
King Salman discharged from hospital following colonoscopy
May 16 (UPI) -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from the hospital a week after undergoing a colonoscopy, the Royal Court said.
